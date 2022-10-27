Four children suffocate to death inside an old car

Citizen Reporter

A family in Petsana, near Reits in the Free State, are reeling with shock after they found their four children, aged between three and four years, unconscious and trapped inside an old car.

Lesedi Mnguni (3), Jwalane Goodness (3) Tshabalala (2) and Mojalefa Mokoena (4), suffocated to death inside an old car.

The incident

According to police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, they received a distraught call to report to a certain house in Petsana.

Upon arrival police found three boys and one girl lying next to a silver Volvo S40 sedan, all four children were declared dead on scene.

Upon questioning the family members on what transpired, the children’s grandmother (aged 72) told the police that she last saw her grandkids playing outside around 11.30am.

After a while, she went to look for the children but could not find them, this was until much later around 16.30pm, when one family member found them unresponsive in an old car.

“They tried to open the doors but the doors were locked from the inside until they forcefully opened it and took all four children out and called the emergency personnel,” said Mophiring.

When the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene, they assessed all the children and certified them dead on scene.

