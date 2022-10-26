What kids (and kidults) really want: Top trending toys for 2022

Citizen Reporter

Toys R Us revealed the top trending toys list for the 2022 festive season and it seems to point towards a shift away from screens for the young ones.

After months of sourcing, testing and predicting trends, the toy retailer (which is also recognised globally as the leader in toys) has carefully curated a list of top toys that showcases top toy trends, inspired by popular culture, that stimulate imagination and growth as well as encouraging interactive play across several age groups.

What the trends show

“Social consciousness, post-pandemic living, nostalgia and consumers looking for value have all affected this year’s toy trends,” explained Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us.

“Consumers are driven more than ever by experiences and parents are looking for toys that give their children memories outside of the digital world.”

According to Jacoby, this year, parents can expect screen-free toys to top the list of trends that encourage hands-on play and skill-building.

“We’re so excited to kick off the most magical time of the year with the coolest and most sought-after toys of the season.”

The list is also expected to help with that all-important festive season shopping for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and just about anyone who is looking to get something great for the kids in their lives.

“By identifying the top play trends, we’re making it easier than ever to find toys every kid will love, spreading joy and delight to families and kids of all ages. We’re expecting a retro revival this year across older age groups as collectable toys are topping the trends.”

Who came out tops?

This year’s Top Toy List includes some exclusive items to Toys R Us, like the Caylee Beach Villa, Peppa Pigs Clever Car, Lego sets, Muscle Remote Control Car, 4WD Drift Remote Control Car, Reggies Police Car SUV Ride On and a full range of Squishmallows Hugmees which won Toy of the Year 2023.

“Family play remains a strong trend this year, with board games, puzzles and outdoor games all featuring on consumers’ wish lists. Role play, sensory and educational play have also seen a surge following the pandemic with parents investing more in items that teach their kids through the power of play,” said Jacoby.

Collectable toys are becoming increasingly popular which is fuelling the kidult trend she explains.

“The growing ‘kidult’ trend was fuelled by the pandemic, with more adults than ever turning to toys to bring joy and levity into their lives. Toys and games have been a means of escapism for adults and offer a way to reconnect with their own inner child with products like Funko Pop.”

Notably, Jacoby adds that one of the most significant trends this year is unboxing and collectables.

“It’s all about the full experience from packaging to unboxing and then the replay experience,” she says.

“The element of surprise, blind unboxing with kids looking for more, toys like Squishmallows Hugmees and Barbie® Color Reveal™ will be topping the Christmas wish lists.”

“Construction with Lego and imaginative play and building things your way have seen a huge surge in extended play and building through imagination,” Jacoby explains. “This year is really about getting back to the core of having fun and we’re looking forward to being able to champion joy with something for everyone.”

“Dinosaurs are always a firm favourite, more and more categories are incorporating this trend into their toys,” she added.

“This has also seen more of a resurgence following the release of the new Jurassic World franchise and the Jurassic World Thrash n Devour T-Rex will be on the lists of many kids.”

Fashion is really coming to the forefront of playtime with brands like L.O.L Surprise and Barbie Color Reveal and Jacoby explains that different body shapes, diversity and toys that are relatable and aspiring which allow kids to express themselves through roleplay is being seen across many of the doll categories.

Toys expected to top the 2022 wish list are:

Rainbocorns Eggzania Surprise Mania Series 1 Assorted Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron Playset Barbie® Color Reveal™ Totally Neon Fashions Doll Assorted Caylee Beach Villa Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up Like Isabella & Sophia L.O.L Surprise Queens Grill & Groove Camper Angel High Itty Bitty Prettys Capsule Doll with Color Change Assorted Reggies Muscle 1:10 Scale Rc Car Rev Up Rapid 4wd Rc Drift Car Assorted Tech Deck Display Skate Shop Jurassic World Thrash N Devour T-Rex Marvel Goo Jit Zu Single Assorted X-Shot Skinz Dread Sonic Reggies Police Car Suv Ride On 12v Paw Patrol Look Out Playset Reggies Mini 1:64 Scale Rc Car Assorted Raptor Remote Control Dino (New release) Lego City Horse Transporter (60327) Lego Friends Pet Playground (41698) Peppa Pig Clever Car Exclusive – winner of the Made For Mums Gold Awards UK Monopoly Travel World Tour Squishmallows Hugmees 35cm Assorted – Toy of the Year Winner 2023

*Compiled by Kaunda Selisho