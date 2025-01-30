Gauteng health clarifies its plans to provide 12-year-old girls with contraceptive implants

Gauteng recorded 31 babies born to teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 on New Year's Day.

The Gauteng Department of Health has explained its plans to give schoolgirls contraceptives as one of the ways to tackle teenage pregnancies.

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko announced the plans two weeks ago during a visit to the Tshwane Secondary School for her Back to School 2025 programme.

MEC @NkomoNomantu is at Tshwane Secondary School in Pretoria as part of the #BackToSchool2025 programme, to ensure students have the right tools to start their studies.



To support the learners, the MEC has provided the school with sanitary packs and school shoes. She also… pic.twitter.com/7UMBbrqSvn — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) January 16, 2025

During the visit, the MEC provided the pupils with sanitary packs and school shoes.

“She also applauded the pupils for keeping a low teenage pregnancy rate and encouraged teachers to remind students to use the available health services in their area,” tweeted Gauteng Health on the day.

The country is currently battling the scourge of teenage pregnancies. Gauteng recorded 31 babies born to teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 on New Year’s Day.

ALSO READ: Study finds all hormonal contraceptives carry an increased risk of cancer

In an attempt to tackle teenage pregnancy, the MEC emphasised the importance of sexual reproductive health education and the role of parental involvement in discussions about the overall health of their children.

She announced plans to provide schoolgirls with contraceptives, reportedly with only the permission of their parents.

‘Misguided and unlawful’

However, the plans were criticised by human rights organisation SECTION27, among others.

The organisation wrote an open letter cautioning the department against its “misguided and unlawful” approach to the issue.

“What is particularly concerning and would amount to an egregious violation of constitutional rights, reminiscent of coerced and forced sterilisation, is your decision to make the contraceptive Implanon, an implant, compulsory for pupils based only on parental consent,” said SECTION27.

ALSO READ: How contraceptives affect your mental health

“Any attempt to forcefully administer contraceptives to young women and girls undermines their constitutional rights to bodily integrity and autonomy and concurrently constitutes gender-based violence and common law assault. The law is clear: the department cannot make any form of contraception compulsory to pupils, even with parental consent.”

Contraceptive plans ‘misunderstood’

However, the department says the MEC was misunderstood, addressing what it labelled as an “incorrect impression” that it intends to compel schoolgirls aged 12 years and above to receive contraceptives without their consent.

“These services include subdermal implants, a long-acting contraceptive, alongside other methods such as condom use and abstinence,” said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about the contraceptives you are taking

“Just as parents provide consent for immunisation and other health services through the Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP), they should also be aware of available sexual and reproductive health and rights services, such as a range of contraceptive mix methods, STI prevention, screening and management which are accessible to their young ones.

“It must be stated categorically that the department has no intention, whatsoever, to compel girls 12 years and above to receive or not to receive contraceptives without their own consent.”

Tackling teenage pregnancy

The health, education, and social development departments have rolled out the ISHP, which provides health services to school-going children.

Through the programme, nurses visit public primary, secondary and special schools regularly to screen pupils for health problems.

“Before any health assessment is conducted, it is important for parents to sign the consent form to give permission for their children to be screened and immunised as part of routine immunisation against various childhood illnesses.

ALSO READ: Ask The Doctor: Bipolar disorder, migraines and contraceptives

“As per the Children’s Act (2005), pupils who are aged 12 years and older can sign the consent by themselves to be screened by school health nurses.”

The pupils also receive individual confidential counselling regarding reproductive health, and those who require contraceptives, including condoms, oral pills, injectables, and long-acting reversible contraceptive methods like subdermal hormonal implants and intrauterine contraceptive devices, are referred to the nearest health facility for advice and management.