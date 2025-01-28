Western Cape EMS handles over 23 000 life-threatening incidents during festive season

The department has urged the public to continue making responsible healthcare choices to ease the pressure on emergency centres and EMS.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the Western Cape responded to More than 23 300 life-threatening incidents during the 2024/2025 festive season.

The department of health and wellness released the statistics on Monday for the festive season from 15 December 2024 to 15 January 2025.

According to the department, the numbers highlighted the increase in demand for emergency centres (EC) and EMS in the province.

“These numbers underscore the critical role EMS plays in responding to emergencies during one of the busiest times of the year,” it said.

69 249 calls responded to

The EMS responded to 69 249 calls, including 23 383 life-threatening incidents and 45 866 urgent but less critical cases.

EMS Director Craig Wylie said the festive season puts extra pressure on the EMS.

“Our paramedics worked around the clock to provide care and transport to those in need. We thank the public for their patience and cooperation during this high-demand period.”

Emergency centres across the province also saw significant activity, with 120 868 cases managed during this period. This included:

29 785 trauma cases

87 030 non-trauma cases

89 fatalities

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness‘ Chief of Operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem, commented on the demand placed on emergency centres.

“These numbers highlight the pressure our Emergency Centres face every festive season. Trauma cases, many of which are preventable, account for a significant portion of these visits.”

The department further said the Forensic Pathology Services confirmed 89 deaths due to motor vehicle accidents during this period.

“Each of these fatalities represents a profound loss to families and communities.

“The department extends its deepest condolences to all those affected and urges the public to prioritise road safety to prevent further tragedies,” the department added.

Public urged to be responsible

The department urged the public to remain vigilant and practise safety throughout the year to prevent unnecessary emergencies.

“By making thoughtful and informed choices, we can reduce the burden on healthcare systems and ensure that critical resources are available for those who need them most. Together, we can protect lives and support our healthcare workers.”

It reminded the public to continue making responsible healthcare choices to ease the pressure on emergency centres and EMS. These include:

Use ECs only for severe and life-threatening conditions. Minor illnesses and injuries should be managed by local clinics or general practitioners.

To avoid preventable trauma, Practise road safety, avoid excessive alcohol consumption and take measures to prevent accidents at home.

Support healthcare workers. Respect the efforts of healthcare staff who work tirelessly under immense pressure to provide care.

Western Cape minister for health and wellness, Mireille Wenger, thanked the “health heroes” for their significant work during the festive period.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all healthcare and emergency care workers, including EMS teams, EC staff, and support teams, who went above and beyond during this busy period.

“Your commitment and resilience ensure that patients receive the care they need,” she concluded.

