Limpopo health warns of malaria risk after heavy rains

The Limpopo Department of Health has urged residents to stay vigilant about the potential risk of contracting malaria.

Recent heavy rains in the province have raised concerns.

“While the rains are crucial for agriculture and water supply, they also create breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which increases the risk of malaria transmission in the province,” department spokesperson Kapudi Moagi said this week.

Heavy rain increases malaria transmission

“Malaria remains a deadly disease caused by the Plasmodium parasite and transmitted by infected mosquitoes.”

Malaria causes symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, nausea, and body aches, with early signs usually appearing between 10 and 15 days after an infected mosquito bites a person.

Despite the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce malaria-related morbidity and mortality, the province remains vulnerable to malaria epidemics, especially after rainy seasons.

During the 2024/25 period, the department confirmed 557 malaria cases and reported three deaths.

Moagi said that while these numbers show a decrease compared to previous years, every death remains a tragedy, and the department continues to focus on reducing both case and death numbers.

Decrease in cases

“As part of this effort, the department has implemented a highly effective indoor residual spraying program, a critical tool in reducing mosquito populations and malaria transmission,” Moagi said.

“This program also relies heavily on community participation, with 355 seasonal community spray workers employed in the 2024/25 financial year to spray over 1.16 million houses.”

To strengthen malaria prevention efforts, the department plans to increase the number of spray workers to 400 in the 2025/26 fiscal year.

Moagi said this expansion will ensure broader coverage before the holiday season peak, particularly in regions most at risk of malaria outbreaks.

“While the department’s efforts are ongoing, the public plays an essential role in preventing the spread of malaria,” Moagi said.

Preventative measures

The department has urged residents to:

Allow malaria control personnel to spray their homes

Use insect repellent regularly, especially in the evenings

Wear clothing that covers the skin, particularly at night

Consider sleeping under mosquito nets, especially in high-risk areas

The department advised travellers to and from malaria-endemic areas to take prophylactic medication before their trips to reduce the risk of infection.

“If you have recently travelled to a malaria-endemic area and are feeling unwell, we urge you to visit the nearest healthcare facility or doctor immediately. When seeking care, please inform your healthcare provider about your travel history to ensure prompt and accurate treatment,” Moagi said.