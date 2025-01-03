Gauteng health clears Westbury Clinic of expectant mother’s death

Miriam Singh died before she was able to deliver her first child.

The Gauteng Health Department said its internal investigation into the death of a 32-year-old expectant mother, who died at the Westbury Clinic, found she had a “serious underlying condition”.

Miriam Singh died last week before she was able to deliver her first child at the clinic near Johannesburg.

Tensions flared in Westbury following the death of Singh, with the community accusing the clinic and health workers of negligence.

Investigation

Gauteng Health Department Motalalate Modiba said an investigation instituted on Monday showed the medical staff at the clinic’s Midwifery Obstetric Unit (MOU) in Westbury had not been negligent.

“The Department received the outcome of the internal investigation which was also subjected to expert review by leading specialists in obstetrics/gynaecology and surgery from Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.”

Report

Modiba said the internal report found that the correct protocols were followed by the healthcare workers in attendance at the clinic.

“The postmortem report has revealed that the patient had a serious underlying condition which contributed to the deterioration of their condition within a short space of time after presenting at our health facility.

“Given the doctor patient confidentiality the department is unable to expatiate further the actual medical condition of the patient. The investigating officer from the South African Police Service earlier today handed over the postmortem report to the Singh family,” Modiba added.

“Allegation”

Modiba said they are “disappointed at the allegations levelled against the department.

“The department has noted with disappointment the malicious allegations which were prematurely made on public platforms by various interested parties which were not based on any clinical fact but hearsay.

“This is not only irresponsible behaviour it is also unethical and unfortunately compounds the pain experienced by the grieving family as they now have to contend with misinformation from about the condition of their loved one which can make it even harder to accept clinical facts,” Modiba added.

The Department extended its “deepest condolences” to the Singh family for the sudden loss and said it will continue to avail counselling services to them.

