WATCH: SA welcomes New Years babies, youngest mom just 12-years-old

The little bundles of joy made entry into the world just after the clock midnight on Tuesday ushering in 2025.

South Africa has welcomed New Years babies at several hospitals across the country. Picture: iStock

South Africa has welcomed New Year’s babies at several hospitals across the country with the youngest mother being just 12 years old.

The Gauteng province was blessed with 13 newborns, nine of them boys.

The little bundles of joy made entry into the world just after the clock hit midnight on Tuesday ushering in 2025.

Boys beat girls

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko joined mothers at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to celebrate the arrival of their newly born babies.

Nkomo-Ralehoko jokingly expressed dismay that there were more boys born than girls.

“We have 13 babies that we have received on this day. We had a baby that was born at twelve midnight.

“But what I don’t like, because I am a woman, is that there are nine boys,” she said to laughter, “ So, I am not happy about that because I thought I would have more girls and have fewer boys. I’m biased towards girls,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Westbury community furious after pregnant woman dies at clinic

Nationalities

Nkomo-Ralehoko also shared the nationalities of the babies.

“One is Mozambican. The rest of the thirteen, which is twelve, are South African children.

“Can you see the improvement in terms of our stats because of eHealth that we’ve introduced. We are no longer thumb-sucking the numbers. We know this child is a South African,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Gauteng has been blessed with 13 cuddly New Years babies, nine of them boys.Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko joined, mothers at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. Vid: SABC #NewYear2025 #Babies @GautengHealth @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/SvzyJ7e2KM — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) January 1, 2025

12-year-old mom

The Eastern Cape welcomed at least 43 babies.

MEC of Health in the Eastern Cape, Ntandokazi Capa, said one of the mothers who gave birth on New Year’s Day is 12 years old.

“This is quite shocking. As a department, we’ll follow up and interact with our MEC for social development at Frontier Hospital so we know who the father is.

“You can’t have a 12-year-old having a child, it’s just not acceptable,” Capa said.

WATCH: MEC of Health in the Eastern Cape, Ntandokazi Capa speaking about a 12-year-old child who gave birth

MEC of Health in the Eastern Cape, Ntandokazi Capa, says one of the mothers who gave birth on New Year's Day is 12 years old. So far, Eastern Cape has welcomed at least forty-three babies. pic.twitter.com/kIuwtQCGzt — SABC News (@SABCNews) January 1, 2025

Capa has called on parents to look after their children and play a role in avoiding teenage pregnancies.

KZN

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) welcomed 55 New Year babies.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said the babies were delivered at various healthcare facilities across the province.

“Our first New Year’s baby is a bouncing baby boy delivered at KwaHlabisa Hospital at 12:05 am, followed by another boy at 12:07 am.”

Simelane said the mothers were aged between 27 and 29 years old.

[WATCH] A total of 55 babies were born in KwaZulu-Natal on New Year's Day. pic.twitter.com/EtpKDw09qj — SABC News (@SABCNews) January 1, 2025

ALSO READ: Christmas baby celebrations overshadowed by concerns of teenage pregnancy