WATCH: Westbury community furious after pregnant woman dies at clinic

The distraught family has accused the Westbury Clinic of refusing to give them answers in relation to the deaths.

Tensions have flared in Westbury, Johannesburg, following the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The family of 32-year-old Miriam Singh said they have been left with unanswered questions after she and her unborn baby died at a clinic on Sunday,

The circumstances surrounding the mother and child’s death remain unknown while investigations continue.

WATCH: Anisa Singh speaks about her sister Miriam’s death

Tensions have flared in Westbury near Johannesburg following the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child which has outraged the community. #Westbury #GautengHealth #MiriamSingh Vid: eNCA @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/pnlHiZd8bE — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) January 1, 2025

Deaths

Miriam’s sister Anisa claimed Miriam’s boyfriend went to buy food for her and when he returned he found her dead.

“She had labour pains and sent her boyfriend to buy food for her. Twenty minutes later, when he got back, she was deceased. He wanted answers and they could not answer him.”

Angry community residents gathered outside the Westbury Primary Health Care Clinic in protest.

Diagnosis

They said Singh was fine when she walked into the clinic on Sunday to give birth.

“They got a chance to explain [what happened]. Yesterday we came here civilised nicely to come and speak to them. And when we went there, they called security on us.

“This is very wrong. All we want is justice and answers.”

Investigations

Johannesburg MMC for Finance Margaret Arnolds visited the Westbury Primary Health Care Clinic on behalf of the Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. She told The Citizen that authorities are waiting for the postmortem and other reports.

“We are asking them that it does not take longer than seven days.”

Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow health MEC Jack Bloom called for an investigation into the deaths of the mother and child.

“This is very tragic. I’ve been getting a lot of complaints lately about Westbury Clinic. There needs to be a proper investigation.”

