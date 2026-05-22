Gauteng health department cracks down on ghost employees and payroll fraud

Four officials are currently on precautionary suspension with pay as the department works through a series of serious allegations.

The Gauteng Department of Health is rolling out a sweeping set of measures to plug gaps in its payroll system, root out irregular payments and fast-track disciplinary action against officials accused of misconduct and corruption.

Ghost workers on the payroll

The department has launched a major crackdown after discovering that some employees were drawing salaries without being known to human resources at an institutional level.

The Ziveze Campaign, an employee verification initiative, was central to exposing the issue.

“Action has since been taken to terminate irregular payments and remove affected individuals from the system,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Mabona said the campaign was designed to confirm that every person on the payroll is legitimate, accounted for, and genuinely contributing to healthcare service delivery.

Mabona said the broader objective was clear.

“These interventions form part of the department’s broader strategy to strengthen financial management, ethical governance and the protection of public resources in support of improved healthcare service delivery,” he said.

Four officials suspended amid fraud and corruption probes

The department confirmed that four officials are currently on precautionary suspension with pay as it works through a series of serious allegations.

The suspensions are linked to alleged misconduct, procurement irregularitie, and investigations into fraud and corruption.

Mabona explained that the suspensions also serve a protective function.

“The suspensions relate to matters involving alleged misconduct, procurement irregularities, fraud and corruption investigations, as well as measures aimed at preventing possible interference with witnesses and ongoing investigations,” he said.

The department acknowledged frustration over the pace of some cases but noted that complexity was a factor.

“To address delays in some of these matters, the department is working with relevant authorities, particularly where cases involve complex specialised investigations and legal processes initiated by affected employees,” Mabona said.

Tightening controls to stop irregular salary payments

Beyond the suspension cases, the department is tackling the broader problem of employees drawing pay without rendering services.

Healthcare institutions have been directed to properly implement leave management and incapacity processes, including the Policy and Procedure on Incapacity Leave and Ill-Health Retirement.

“The department is equally concerned about employees being paid while not rendering services and remains committed to expediting these matters without compromising investigations or disciplinary processes,” Mabona said.

He added that technology would play an increasing role going forward.

“The department is working towards automating certain aspects of human resource management over the coming months to strengthen oversight, improve data accuracy and reduce system vulnerabilities,” he said.