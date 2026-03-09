News

Gauteng load reduction: These areas will be in the dark this week

By Enkosi Selane

9 March 2026

Eskom follows a seven-day rotational schedule, with outages affecting different areas each day.

Eskom Load reduction schedule

Picture: iStock

Eskom is continuing with its load reduction in Gauteng this week. Several areas across the region will experience power outages during this period.

According to the power utility, the outages follow a rotating schedule that varies by area.

Some regions will have outages lasting up to four hours, while others may experience interruptions of up to five hours.

Load reduction in affected areas

Eskom‘s latest schedule shows that various regions across Gauteng will be subjected to power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Kopanong and its extensions, Monise, Mokoena, Mavimbela, Zuma, Ramakonopi and Ramakonopi East, Radebe and Sali Mngadi, Moseleke, Ndhlazi, Cala, Hlongwane, Mfundo Park Ext 30B.

Other affected regions include Tsakane and some extensions, Garankuwa extensions, Kaalfontein extensions, Protea Glen, Rabie Ridge and Duduza.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10pm will impact regions including City of Johannesburg Rural Lakeside, Orange Farm extensions, Streford extensions, Sharpeville and outlying, Tshepiso, Elandsfontein AH, Homestead Apple Orchards AH-West, Ironside AH-West and Vereeniging.

Additional affected zones include Drumblade, Klipview, Sebokeng, Vosloorus, Evaton Central, Small Farms and Balmoral Estates.

The following areas will also be affected by this week’s load reduction:

  • Mofolo South
  • Tsakane
  • Zithobeni extensions
  • Magagula Heights
  • Spruit View
  • Mngadi
  • Chiawelo
  • Langaville
  • Diepkloof zones 1-6
  • Winterveldt extensions
  • Orlando East

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

Load-reduction-GAUTENG-MARCH-2026Download

