Gauteng Partnership Fund champions alternative solutions to aid community development

Under this project, a significant number of flushing toilets will be delivered to communities residing in informal settlements in Sedibeng and Mogale local municipalities.

The Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) is proud to reiterate its continued dedication to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth within the province’s communities by facilitating Alternative Waste Solutions that must be implemented and developed efficiently and speedily.

“During the 2021/22 financial year, the GPF started a process to investigate the possibility of installing alternative sanitation in the province to replace the chemical ablutions used as interim/temporary sanitation in informal settlements. This was done to find a more sustainable, cost-efficient, and decent sanitation solution for the communities living in informal settlements,” says Chief Investment Officer Leah Mabusela.

“Alternative Sanitation Solutions have been developed to improve sanitation services without the high capital investment and water usage required for large reticulation services and allow municipalities to achieve dignified hygiene and sanitation for all. Alternative sanitation technologies contribute directly to the target of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan to ‘develop, demonstrate and validate appropriate alternative, waterless, and off-grid sanitation solutions’. This is important, especially with the current water shortages experienced in the province.”

The infrastructure is environmentally friendly as it prevents groundwater contamination, and the system turns blackwater and greywater into pathogen-free reusable water that can be used for toilet flushing and irrigation.

“Most importantly, flushing sanitation solutions are being installed in areas which are remote, peri-urban and rural, where the main municipal sewer sanitation is not available. The delivery of these facilities to the community will ensure better health and safety for families and will enhance their living conditions substantially,” says Mabusela.

The alternative sanitation project is a cornerstone initiative that will see the implementation of advanced sanitation systems where traditional sanitation methods often fall short in providing dignified and environmentally friendly options for communities.

“These alternative sanitation solutions offer a dual benefit – they promote dignity by providing safe and hygienic facilities, and they contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing waste and conserving water. These systems are designed to improve the quality of life for residents while ensuring that our environmental footprint is minimised,” says Mabusela.

“The introduction of alternative sanitation solutions has had a profound impact on the communities we serve. By providing access to modern and efficient sanitation facilities, we are enhancing the dignity and well-being of residents.”

Additionally, the GPF recently completed the installation of alternative sanitation and the treatment plant in Honningklip, near Krugersdorp (Mogale City) and is currently managing installations at the Nooiduitgedacht (Portion 80) which is at 40% completion.