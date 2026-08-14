Gauteng police nab four in hijacked car, seize guns and ammo

Police are investigating the possibility that the suspects may be involved in hijackings, kidnappings and armed robberies.

Four alleged criminals have been taken off the streets after Gauteng police intercepted a hijacked vehicle in Pretoria, recovering three unlicensed firearms, ammunition and other evidence during a high‑impact multidisciplinary operation.

The group, aged between 22 and 26, were handcuffed in Danville for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of a hijacked motor vehicle in Danville, Pretoria West, on Wednesday, 12 August 2026.

Serious and violent crimes

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the operation involved members of the Saps Gauteng Highway Patrol, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Pretoria West Detectives, CAP Specialised Operations and Tracker Connect.

Tintswalo said the operation formed part of ongoing efforts to combat serious and violent crimes in Pretoria West, Laudium and surrounding areas.

“It is reported that police intercepted a Nissan Micra allegedly used in the commission of serious and violent crimes and arrested all four occupants.

“A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of three unlicensed firearms, ammunition, false registration plates, stained money and cellphones. The vehicle was also seized for further investigation,” Tintswalo said.

Picture: Saps

Other crimes

Tintswalo added that police are investigating the possibility that the suspects may be involved in hijackings, kidnappings and armed robberies committed in the Tshwane District.

“Investigations are continuing to establish their possible involvement in other serious and violent crimes.”

The suspects are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 14 August 2026.

Botched CIT heist

Meanwhile, an attempted cash‑in‑transit (CIT) robbery ended unsuccessfully, with suspects fleeing the scene after robbing guards of personal belongings and firearms in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The incident occurred on the N2 northbound near the M7 in Durban on Wednesday night, 12 August 2026.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the CIT vehicle was spared.

“The vehicle was not bombed. However, the guards were robbed of some of their belongings and firearms. ALS paramedics did attend the scene. However, no injuries were sustained, and the scene was then secured by Saps and metro police

Jamieson said the freeway was closed for several hours to allow investigations to continue.