Durban N2 CIT heist attempt fails, guards robbed

The freeway was actually closed for a number of hours to allow for investigations to continue.

An attempted cash‑in‑transit (CIT) robbery ended unsuccessfully, with suspects fleeing the scene after robbing guards of personal belongings and firearms in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The incident occurred on the N2 northbound near the M7 in Durban on Wednesday night, 12 August 2026.

CIT heist

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the CIT vehicle was spared.

“The vehicle was not bombed. However, the guards were robbed of some of their belongings and firearms. ALS paramedics did attend the scene. However, no injuries were sustained, and the scene was then secured by Saps and metro police

Jamieson said the freeway was actually closed for a number of hours to allow for investigations to continue. The suspects had already left, and an ongoing investigation is continuing,” Jamieson said.

Police officer wounded

Last month, a South African Police Service (Saps) officer was wounded during a CIT heist in KZN. The CIT heist occurred on the N3 near the Sherwood on‑ramp, outside the Durban CBD.

Jamieson said they responded to the incident just before 5 ppm on Saturday after receiving multiple emergency calls about an explosion on the N3.

“The suspects blew up a cash vehicle on the N3. Paramedics arrived on scene once, given the go-ahead by Metro Police and Saps to find the money vehicle still engulfed in flames after being detonated by the suspects.

“Paramedics found two security officials who had sustained, fortunately, no injuries, and one police officer who had sustained minor injuries on the scene. Paramedics attended to the police officer before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care that he required,” Jamieson said.

Road closed

The N3 outgoing highway was closed for quite some time to allow investigations, with motorists advised to avoid this area at all costs.

Jamieson said the Durban carriageway was also highly congested, as it formed part of the crime scene, with some of the vehicles caught in the crossfire parked there.