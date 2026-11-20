The naked man behaved erratically as he moved between vehicles, disrupting traffic.

Two Gauteng traffic officers who were injured and rushed for medical assessment after a naked motorist allegedly attacked them on Johannesburg’s N1 freeway are recovering.

The incident, which turned a routine crash scene into a bizarre spectacle that brought traffic to a standstill, unfolded shortly after 7:30am on Wednesday near the 14th Avenue off-ramp when the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz allegedly abandoned his vehicle after a rear-end collision with a red BMW and began walking naked through moving traffic.

Naked man

Videos that quickly spread across social media showed the man wandering barefoot across multiple lanes, lying in the roadway and climbing onto his vehicle as stunned motorists watched the drama unfold.

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety confirmed that no injuries were reported in the initial collision. However, the situation rapidly escalated when officers from the Gauteng Freeway Patrol Unit responded to the scene.

Assault

According to the department, officers found the man behaving erratically as he moved between vehicles, disrupting traffic and creating a potentially dangerous situation for motorists.

Officers tried to remove him from harm’s way and restore order on one of Johannesburg’s busiest highways. However, during the intervention, the man allegedly became aggressive and physically assaulted two traffic officers.

Department spokesperson Sello Maremane said one of the officers was forced to use minimal force to restrain the man and prevent further harm.

“The two officers sustained injuries during the incident and are currently undergoing medical assessment at Milpark Hospital. The attacker was taken by ambulance to Flora Hospital for medical and mental assessment,” said Maremane.

Medical attention

The department commended the officers for managing what it described as a potentially dangerous, rapidly evolving situation while prioritising the safety of motorists and other road users.

All three individuals involved are receiving medical attention, while authorities continue to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident that stunned commuters, sparked widespread reaction online and brought morning traffic on the N1 to a grinding halt.