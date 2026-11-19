Videos circulating on social media show the man moving naked and barefoot between vehicles.

A naked man brought one of Johannesburg’s busiest highways to a standstill on Wednesday morning after allegedly abandoning his black Mercedes-Benz on the N1 North, walking into traffic and confronting officers in a bizarre incident that stunned motorists and triggered kilometres of congestion.

The drama unfolded near the 14th Avenue off-ramp during the morning rush hour, with hundreds of commuters left stranded as traffic ground to a halt around the unusual scene.

Naked man

Videos circulating on social media show the man moving naked and barefoot between vehicles, wandering across lanes of traffic and lying on the roadway next to his Mercedes-Benz.

In other footage, he can be seen climbing onto the vehicle and gesturing at passing motorists as shocked onlookers watched from their cars.

The incident quickly escalated as traffic backed up for kilometres on the busy freeway, with motorists slowing down and some stopping completely as the events unfolded.

Altercation

Additional videos show the man confronting Gauteng Traffic Police officers who responded to the scene. The footage appears to show a physical altercation as officers attempted to remove him from the roadway and bring the situation under control.

Witnesses described scenes of confusion as commuters tried to navigate around the disruption while authorities worked to clear the highway and restore the flow of traffic.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, although reports indicate the episode may have occurred shortly after a collision on the freeway. Authorities have yet to officially confirm what happened before the motorist exited his vehicle.

Investigation

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed that investigations into the incident are under way and said a media statement will be issued once all the facts have been established.

Officials have not yet disclosed the man’s identity, his condition at the time of the incident, or whether he was arrested, detained or taken for medical assessment.

The extraordinary scenes have since gone viral online, drawing widespread attention and speculation across social media platforms.

Speculation

Authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation while investigations continue and more information becomes available.

For many Johannesburg motorists, however, Wednesday’s morning commute became one they are unlikely to forget anytime soon.