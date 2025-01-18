Gauteng woman breaks barriers in furniture manufacturing

Dowelani Edith Netshifhefhe-Manyama is breaking industry barriers, leading a furniture business that empowers women and contributes to local economic growth in Soweto.

Relaxotic Beds founder Dowelani Edith Netshifhefhe-Manyama, during the visit by Saturday Citizen visit to her home where she manufactures beds. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

A woman from Gauteng, one of a handful of female furniture manufacturers in the country, is a force to be reckoned with in this male-dominated sector.

Dowelani Edith Netshifhefhe-Manyama, owner of Dowelani Vhuawelo Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd, a company based in Dobsonville Extension 3, Soweto, is on a mission to contribute to the growth of the township economy and create employment.

The 48-year-old’s company manufactures furniture, including beds, couches and coffee tables.

Company manufactures furniture

“I started manufacturing furniture about 10 years ago and since then I have never looked back. I learned the art of carpentry from an old man who was doing the same business.

“Growing up in Limpopo, I wanted to become a nurse, but due to financial constraints, I failed. So, when I arrived in Gauteng, I had the aim of raising funds for studies, but ended up falling in love with furniture manufacturing.”

“My colleagues were surprised how fast I learnt how to do the job as I only spent two years in that small company. Even though my male colleagues were supportive, I was unforgettable as I was the only woman. How I wish all men were like my former colleagues. The skills that I acquired during my time there assisted me a lot.”

ALSO READ: Five key entrepreneurship trends to watch out for 2025

The company presently employs 10 full-time workers, including some in a branch in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

The products they produce are sold directly to the community in Gauteng, while some are taken to the shop in Limpopo.

The carpenter, who lives with her husband and their three children, says her business is operating from a garage.

Operating from a garage

Her dream is to buy a bigger machine and expand her operations to employ at least 50 fulltime employees.

She accused the government of failing to support small businesses, while always encouraging people to start businesses.

She said she tried in vain to get assistance from the government but was sent from pillar to post.

ALSO READ: Soweto’s smoked meat master makes waves

“Surely without its support, we will not realise the growth of small businesses and the township economy. To be frank, I have tried on several occasions to obtain financial support from the government entities that are assigned to assist small businesses, but I did not win.”

She added: “Women in this industry are few, but the government is not supporting them, while it keeps pushing us to penetrate male-dominated industries.”

Her clients include celebrities and individuals who visit her factory.

Clients include celebrities

Although her business is growing, one of her challenges is that she uses an old-fashioned machine which slows down the production process.

She dreams of owning a modern machine that will enable the company to produce products in bulk.

“I had a bigger machine, but it was stolen a few months ago. Another thing that the business needs is a bigger space to enable us to do all production in one space and a driver to deliver the products.”

ALSO READ: Former police officer becomes Entrepreneur of the Year

Saturday Citizen visited her operation and found her and her team preparing several beds and couches that clients had come to collect.

After an hour, a small pickup came and two men picked up mattress and couches.

“You see, it is always busy here because we don’t do deliveries. That is why there are always people coming in and out to collect the things that they purchased.

‘Always busy here’

“Apart from the individuals that you see here, we have guest houses as clients who always come and buy in large numbers. Most of them buy mattresses and coffee tables.”

Her plans include partnering with other furniture shops and local colleges to train those who wish to emulate her.

“My dream is to see more young women emulating me by taking this kind of job and other male-dominated industries seriously because there are a lot of opportunities there.”

NOW READ: Keep your eye on the voodoo dolls: Inside the Little Shop of Strange