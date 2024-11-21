Former police officer becomes Entrepreneur of the Year

Johnson Bongani Vetbooi and Quinty Rabophala at the 10th annual Black Umbrellas National Enterprise Development Awards (NEDA). Picture: Supplied

The founder of a security company, Johnson Bongani Vetbooi, has been awarded Entrepreneur of the Year at the 10th annual Black Umbrellas National Enterprise Development Awards (Neda).

Vetbooi has served in the military for eight years and in the SA Police Service for 15 years.

The awards held on Wednesday in Sandton seek to shine a spotlight on the entrepreneurs who are part of the Black Umbrellas’ development programmes.

From police to entrepreneur

Veetbooi told The Citizen he left Saps in 2018 and after leaving he felt the need to continue playing a role in ensuring there is safety in communities and in businesses. He founded Bolwa Security Services.

He said he entered the Black Umbrellas because he needed to learn more about how to successfully run a business as he only had public sector experience.

“I enrolled in the Black Umbrellas in 2019, and since then I have learned how human resources work, marketing, how to manage cashflow, and so forth.”

Learning how to be an entrepreneur

Since 2019, his monthly revenue soared from R20 000 to R650 000 and he increased his employees from three to 106.

He sees his security company offering services to prominent businesses. His goal is to have a national footprint in the next five years.

He also won the Asindize Programme.

Woman in Business Champion

Quinty Rabophala founder of Kenokatha Farms walked away with the top entrepreneur awards in the Siyakhula Programme and Woman in Business Champion categories.

She ventured into farming in 2018 and officially established her business in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rabophala told The Citizen that due to the 1.5-hectare plot she had, she went into farming niche vegetables, such as baby marrows, broccoli, green beans, and sugar snap peas.

“I knew with these types of vegetables I can make an income, especially because they do not require a big amount of land.”

Funding

She said she already knew where to go for funding because she had previously worked in corporate, assisting businesses in getting the support they require.

During peak seasons, she hires up to 15 seasonal workers in Midrand and five in Botlokwa, Limpopo.

In 2021, she suffered losses due to lack of access to market and compliance issues as many markets required certifications before she could supply them.

Youth-Owned Business Champion

The night also saw Dr. Lydia Jaceni, founder of Komani Health Shop win Youth-Owned Business Champion and Black Umbrellas Ambassador of the Year awards.

The business based in Queenstown, Eastern Cape specialises in a broad selection of natural remedies, including herbal supplements, health foods, and therapies such as massage, cupping, and craniosacral therapy.

Masakhe Programme

Sinazo Ncindi, founder of Noni Property Developments won the top entrepreneur award in the Masakhe Programme.

Her business based in Bloemfontein, Free State, was founded in 2022. It provides ordinary South Africans with quality housing and sustainable property developments.

Rajesh Sukha, Chairperson of Black Umbrellas said: “Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. But tonight, we celebrate the bravery, determination, and resilience of those who face adversity and still rise to create, share, and grow businesses that impact lives.”

