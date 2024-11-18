Keep your eye on the voodoo dolls: Inside the Little Shop of Strange

The Little Shop of Strange is a curated chaos of horror-inspired decor with occult trinkets

Some of the items you can get at the Little Shop of Strange. Picture: Supplied

Walking into the Little Shop of Strange anyone would be forgiven for thinking they’ve walked onto a Tim Burton movie set.

It’s not every day you stumble upon a shop where voodoo dolls and horror memorabilia sit alongside cheeky bumper stickers and a mirror daring you not to enter… or a furry wall that encourages stroking in times of stress.

For those a ‘bit against the grain’

Proprietor Leanne du Preez has made it her mission to invite people into her universe: a world that mixes up occult magic with a sharp sense of wit.

“This shop is basically me in a nutshell,” she said. “It’s for anyone who’s a bit against the grain; for rebels,” she says.

A browse around gives the impression that it’s a bit of a twisted sanctuary for anyone looking for something, well, rather different.

The Little Shop of Strange is like the John Cleese of retail.

You’ll find life-size – well almost – versions of demonic horror-doll Chucky and scary stuff.

It is a curated chaos of horror-inspired decor with occult trinkets.

“People love the atmosphere,” said Du Preez. “I can’t tell you how many times customers have walked in and said the shop resonates with them. They get it.”

Proprietor Leanne du Preez has made it her mission to invite people into her universe. Picture: Supplied

‘Something’ strange in the air

Some visitors even felt “something” in the air, claiming certain items exuded an odd energy.

“People say they can feel certain vibes here, and some even refuse to touch certain objects. It’s all in good fun though.”

Du Preez’s fascination with magic and the occult runs deep and comes from a childhood curiosity that grew with time.

“I’ve always been drawn to things other people find unsettling,” she said, adding she would devour horror novels and pore over tales of the supernatural.

Her early love for Stephen King novels and classic horror films shaped her perspective even more.

It’s a mix of humour with an attraction to the somewhat darker side of reality or a surrealistic whim.

Strange beginnings

The shop’s story had its genesis in 2009, when Du Preez, inspired by a friend, tried her luck at a local market.

She made her own T-shirt designs, and her husband, a tattoo artist and Chaos Magic expert, crafted skull candles, hoping to connect with like-minded buyers.

“It was freezing cold and windy. I went straight to Brightwater Commons, asking if they had a stand in their flea market.

“They liked my products, so we stayed there for two years.”

When Brightwater Commons shut down, Du Preez moved to Randburg, adjacent to her day job. She owns a successful signage company.

Most of the items in the shop are made by Du Preez herself or sourced from local artists.

The Little Shop of Strange has items carefully curated. Picture: Supplied

Don’t be surprised if the voodoo dolls move

Whether it’s carnival umbrellas or a piece of dark memorabilia, Du Preez chooses items that add character to her collection.

“How many times have you had a bad parking experience and wished you had a ‘creative’ sticker to leave behind? That’s why I made some,” she said.

Du Preez also has a voodoo lady who makes authentic pieces.

“We have people who buy voodoo dolls to use in rituals,” she said. “Voodoo dolls need to be charged, so if someone just wants one for decoration, I warn them: ‘Don’t be surprised if it moves around on its own.’”

She said the dolls sometimes end up in peculiar places, by themselves.

“We had a voodoo doll that just made us uncomfortable,” she said.

Not everyone is delighted by the shop’s dark charm.

“We’ve had a few religious people try to talk to us about their beliefs. We’re not anti-religion; we just offer a different perspective.

“Can you imagine going into a shop and demanding they follow your religion?”

