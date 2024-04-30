WATCH: Gautrain loses race against SA Air Force’s Alouette II helicopter

The SA Air Force Museum air show will be held on 4 May in Pretoria.

Commuters of the 7am Gautrain from the Midrand station started their Tuesday on an exciting note as the train attempted to reach the Centurion station ahead of the SA Air Force’s Alouette II helicopter in a race.

The race, which started just after 7am, saw South Africans betting on who would reach the Centurion first between the SA Air Force helicopter and the Gautrain, which can go up to 160km/h.

Although Gautrain was not a sore loser, it misrepresented the facts when it said it was “neck-on-neck”.

From what we saw, the Alouette II reached the Centurion station way ahead of the Gautrain and in fact had to wait for the train in Centurion.

However, Gautrain was also not going at full speed, so perhaps the Alouette II was given the space to shine ahead of the Museum 2024 air show.

Watch the race between Gautrain and Alouette II below

“Moreover, this also serves as an opportunity for the SA Air Force to test their systems and connect with their much-appreciated stakeholders and the country that it serves,” said the SA Air Force.

According to the SA Air Force, the race was a sneak peek of the Museum annual Airshow and Youth Aviation Awareness Programme that will be held on 4 May at the Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing Air, previously known as Air Force Base Swartkop, alongside Old Johannesburg Road in Valhalla, Pretoria, the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo (AAD) in September 2024, and the Youth Month Celebrations in June 2024.

“The SA Air Force Museum Airshow is designed to offer aviation enthusiasts, aviation institutions and publications, the general public as well as current and former members of the SA Air Force an opportunity to reflect on the memories and representations of history. Thus, the events will depict the evolution of military aviation from both static and flying conditions,” it said.

The annual air show, also a fundraising event for the Museum, will be held under the theme “A Flight Through Time: Legends of The Skies”.

According to defenceWeb, aircraft participation from the South African Air force and Museum assets as well as civilian airshow display teams is expected.