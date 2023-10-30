Gautrain offers free travel to welcome home the Springboks

Gautrain extends a patriotic offer, providing free rides to OR Tambo International Airport for supporters of the Springboks.

The reigning Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, are on their way home, and Gautrain is offering free travel for supporters who want to welcome them at OR Tambo International Airport.

Gautrain announced on Monday that it will offer free travel to Springbok supporters travelling to and from OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday from 10am to 3pm pm only.

The free train services will, however, only be available from Park, Sandton, Midrand, and Pretoria stations for people wearing Springbok or South African colours without luggage.

The Boks became four-time World Cup winners on Saturday after beating the All Blacks 12-11 in an epic 2023 final at the Stade de France in Paris. The Boks also won the World Cup in 1995, 2007, and 2019.

‘Springboks deserve a rousing welcome’

Gautrain management agency chief executive officer designate, Tshepo Kgobe, said Gautrain couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the celebrations and play their part by transporting Bokke supporters.

“The Springboks deserve a rousing South African welcome; we are bursting with pride,” Kgobe said.

The following terms and conditions apply:

The free train service is only available from Park, Sandton, Midrand, and Pretoria stations

Only people wearing Springbok or South African colours without luggage can use the free train service

When travelling to the airport, the free service is only available between 10 am and 12 pm

When returning from the airport, the free service is only available between 12:30 pm and 3 pm

Free travel is limited to the train service and does not include Gautrain buses and midibuses.

The team’s victory tour will kick off in Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Soweto on Thursday, followed by celebrations in Cape Town on Friday and Durban on Saturday. The tour is set to conclude in East London on Sunday.