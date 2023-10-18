Minister Pandor calls Israeli actions in Gaza a ‘war crime,’ sparks controversy

After a phone call to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor yesterday described Israeli attacks on the territory, including the cutting off of water, as a “war crime” and said she hopes Israel is brought before the International Criminal Court. While her department, Dirco, could not clarify Pandor’s remarks during an interview with Radio 702 – she threatened to register a case with the International Criminal Court over “a total breach of humanitarian law and international human rights” by Israel – Dirco confirmed a telephonic discussion with Haniyeh.…

After a phone call to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor yesterday described Israeli attacks on the territory, including the cutting off of water, as a “war crime” and said she hopes Israel is brought before the International Criminal Court.

While her department, Dirco, could not clarify Pandor’s remarks during an interview with Radio 702 – she threatened to register a case with the International Criminal Court over “a total breach of humanitarian law and international human rights” by Israel – Dirco confirmed a telephonic discussion with Haniyeh.

“Dirco wishes to confirm that Minister Pandor received a request to call Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to discuss getting humanitarian aid to Palestine,” it said.

“During the call, and in line with the government’s position, Minister Pandor reiterated South Africa’s solidarity and support for the people of Palestine, expressing sadness and regret for the loss of innocent lives, both Palestinians and Israelis.

Reports that Pandor offered support are ‘untrue’

“Minister Pandor and the Hamas leader discussed how to get the necessary humanitarian aid to Gaza and other parts of the Palestinian territories.

“The reports that Minister Pandor also offered support for the ‘Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood’, are untrue and meant to impugn the minister and the government,” said the Dirco statement.

Pandor’s call was “in line with South Africa’s readiness to engage all interlocutors as part of facilitating dialogue to end the ongoing conflict”.

“South Africa calls on all sides to seize the opportunity for peace as opposed to violence – and for the international community to actively advocate for the implementation of its own international resolutions and establish a credible peace process,” it added.

The statement was in response to an assertion by the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) alleging that during the Pandor-Haniyeh conversation, the minister had “expressed support for its surprise attack on Israel”.

“Minister Pandor has chosen a side in this war. She has engaged with an Islamist jihadist organisation and in so doing has dragged our country into very dangerous waters,” said SAJBD chair Professor Karen Milner.

“Beware, South Africa. The Hamas Charter has as its fundamental principles the destruction of Jews and the Jewish state.”

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said reports of the SA government offering support to Hamas were “false”.

Bilateral ties with Palestinian (National) Authority

“We do not have a bilateral relationship with Hamas. We have bilateral ties with the Palestinian (National) Authority.

“Support for the Palestinian struggle against occupation does not equate to support for Hamas.”

As Pandor stepped up pressure for humanitarian assistance to be rendered to Palestinians trapped in the war-torn Middle East region, the Israeli embassy in SA said Israel had “the moral right and duty to defend its citizens and to take all measures to protect its population … in the face of Hamas’ unprecedented brutal assault”.

“Hamas has a long record of obstructing humanitarian efforts aimed at assisting its own civilian population as part of its abuse of Palestinians.

“The right and just action would be to condemn the Hamas terror attack and to designate them as a terror organisation,” said deputy ambassador Adi Cohen Hazanov.

Any humanitarian debate “should be related to Hamas’ deadly and barbaric attack”.

“Over 1 000 terrorists infiltrated Israel by land, sea and air at several locations, advancing towards Israeli communities and population centres near the Gaza Strip.

“The terrorists penetrated the southern villages and began a murderous killing spree of families and individuals in their homes, in the streets and at a music festival being held in the area.

Contradiction to international law

“More than 1 400 people have been murdered in Israel and more than 3 500 wounded to varying degrees. Over 6 700 rockets were launched at Israeli cities.

“Any humanitarian discussion should be regarding the immediate release of the 199 kidnapped Israelites and others, with many of them needing medical assistance and medications.

“They are being held with their most basic rights denied, in contradiction to international law and in a manner that places their lives in extreme danger,” said Hazanov.

