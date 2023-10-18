News today: Dirco sets record straight, energy expert warning, ZEP appeal loss, Senzo Meyiwa trial, and more

Palestinians walks amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern of Gaza Strip. Picture: Mohammed Abed / AFP)

News today includes that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has refuted claims the government has offered support to Gaza group Hamas, and an energy expert warned Kusile units returning to service won’t be the silver bullet that solves SA’s power woes.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) appeal application was dismissed with costs, and South African aid for Gaza can’t get through, said International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

News Today: 18 October

In today’s weather update, the weather service has given South Africa a reason to breathe easy on Wednesday, as no weather warnings have been issued across the nation.

Dirco sets record straight on support for Hamas

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has refuted claims the government has offered support to Gaza group Hamas amid the current conflict in the Middle East.

Today marks 10 days of fighting, with Israel retaliating to an October 7 attack by Hamas.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than one million others have been displaced in the region, the UN said.

Kusile unit return ‘a temporary fix’

An energy expert has warned Kusile units returning to service won’t be the silver bullet that solves SA’s power woes.

The power stations Unit 1 returned to service this week, a year after it was taken off online.

Speaking to The Citizen, energy expert Chris Yelland welcomed the news but said SA’s energy struggles were far from over. He described the development as “a quick fix”.

SA aid for Gaza can’t get through – Pandor

As the deadly conflict in Gaza continues, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor claims that humanitarian aid is being prevented from reaching those devastated by the bombing.

The minister claimed the aid was stuck in Egypt.

“We now learn, that Israel is preventing any aid from getting through and is actually attacking humanitarian aid transport. This is absolutely shocking and there really can be no defence for such conduct,” said Pandor.

‘He appeared sober’: Accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Tuesday that one of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa had not taken any intoxicating substances when he made a confession statement.

A new witness, Magistrate Vivian Cronje, testified in court on Tuesday as the trial-within-a-trial continued.

The trial-within-a-trial got underway last week to determine whether the alleged confession statements of accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, and accused two, Bongani Ntanzi could be accepted as evidence in the main trial.

Motsoaledi studying judgment after ZEP appeal loss

It remains to be seen whether Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi will petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after suffering a court defeat in the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) case.

On Monday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed, with costs, Motsoaledi’s application for leave to appeal against a 28 June ruling on his decision to terminate the ZEP programme.

Motsoaledi now has to decide whether to petition to the SCA or abide by the latest court ruling.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

