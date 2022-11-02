GBVF Summit: ‘Boys club’ in churches promote violence

Cheryl Kahla

The second Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) continued on Wednesday, 3 November.

Today’s panel were faced with pertinent questions from the audience, including the faith sector’s inaction.

GBVF Summit: Day 2

Gender-based violence in churches

Reverend June Dolly-Major asked why the faith sector remains silent when the perpetrators are among their own.

Representing the Faith Sector, Daniela Gennrich said the faith sector was doing its part in implementing the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

A group of activists had been formed to analyse issues within the sector and develop a programme to “specifically respond to the different pillars”.

Gennrich also explained why there is so much resistance when dealing with GBGV – there is a “boys club” mentality which is difficult to bypass.

GBVF Summit: Day 1 summary

Today’s panel discussion continues from yesterday’s lively discussion when Sihle Sibisi challenged ministers and pointed out their hypocrisy.

Convening the summit on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said eradicating violence against women and children should be the “foremost priority”.

Goverment had been tasked with implementing a National Strategic Plan and GBVF Bill during the first Presidential GBVF Summit back in 2018.

National Strategic Plan

Ramaphosa said government had agreed to develop the NSP to guide the country’s national response to the scourge of gender-based violence.

The plan will assist in coordinating the various sectors involved in the fight against GBV, and align government’s actions with that of the private sector and civil society.

However, many activists said yesterday government had been dragging out the process and demanded an explanation.

