WATCH: Ministers roasted at Presidential GBVF Summit

The founder of Kwanele Foundation, Sihle Sibisi, roasted ministers attending the GBVF Summit for failing to take action against gender-based violence.

The Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) is taking place on 1 and 2 November, under the theme: ‘Accountability. Acceleration and Amplification, NOW!’

The Summit reflected on the work undertaken since the first Presidential Summit on GBVF in November 2018. President Cyril Ramaphosa also addressed the gathering on Tuesday.

Uproar at GBVF Summit

While the summit reported on key successes and challenges and outlined clear strategies to overcome GBVF, Sibisi said this is not enough.

Sihle Sibisi’s segment can be seen in the video below, at the 1:37-mark.

WATCH: Ministers under fire

“Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and all the ministers here. Can we drop the card of saying ‘apartheid, apartheid’. We’ve gone past that.”

She added: “Right now, you guys use your AK47s as weapons against the apartheid regime. We as NPOs are using our voices without resources for the very people to make sure that we amplify our voices against gender-based violence and femicide.”

“Minister, you have bodyguards, you cannot compare yourself to us.”

Bheki Cele lambasted

Sibisi also lambasted police minister Bheki Cele.

“Minister Bheki Cele, you are telling us about the four laboratories in the whole country. But Cele, Covid-19 came, you as ministers and presidents were able to get money out of the rocks, grass and water to make sure that people even in the rural areas were educated about Covid-19.”

“Minister Cele, behind the Saps uniform is a man, you are failing to give your officers counselling.

“That is why when we go to police stations, they are inundated with their own personal issues from home that they cannot give us attention for cases that need to be done”, Sibisi emphasised.

Ronald Lamola under fire

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola also faced scathing criticism from Sibisi.

“Our honourable President Cyril Ramaphosa said gender-based violence and femicide is our second pandemic before Covid. Covid is gone that means it’s the first.”

“Sir, answer to me, how does a foreign national murder a South African and get R10,000 bail? How does that happen?”

Parliament must answer

Sibisi also questioned Parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula about Finance Minister Enoch Godonwana’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) address.

She asked how it could have taken place when there was a cloud hanging over him regarding a sexual assault case lodged in Skukuza, Mpumalanga in August.

“The victim refused to continue with the case because of intimidation… Does that means he did not do something to the victim… Shame on you”, Sibisi said.

