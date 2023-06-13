By Lunga Simelane
Gender parity: Female lawyers struggle

Women lawyers were struggling and it was unfortunate women were still talking about the challenges which existed 100 years ago.

With 29 years of democracy and 100 years of women lawyers in South Africa, the fight is still on to promote and advance the status of women in the legal profession. According to the Law Society South Africa, there are about 29 981 practising attorneys and 5 483 candidate attorneys in South Africa. As at January 2022, an overview of the attorneys’ profession outlined there were 17 267 male attorneys and 12 714 female attorneys, with 15 779 being white and 14 202 being black attorneys. Negative South African Women’s Lawyers Association (Sawla) president Nomaswazi Shabangu-Mndawe said although there had...

