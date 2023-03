With four contract workers killed last week in mob execution style in Germiston’s Graceland informal settlement, former City of Ekurhuleni MMC for infrastructure Ndzipo Khalipa has blamed the culture of vigilantism on community anger encouraged during the fight against apartheid. According to Khalipa, 1985 was marked by the ANC call to “render the country ungovernable and make apartheid unworkable”. ALSO READ: Germiston’s hijacked buildings: Residents exploited, living in squalor “Destabilisation included such tactics and campaigns as the rent boycott. When the democratic administration assumed power after 1994, there was no opportunity to deal with campaigns that had involved vigilantism and...

With four contract workers killed last week in mob execution style in Germiston’s Graceland informal settlement, former City of Ekurhuleni MMC for infrastructure Ndzipo Khalipa has blamed the culture of vigilantism on community anger encouraged during the fight against apartheid.

According to Khalipa, 1985 was marked by the ANC call to “render the country ungovernable and make apartheid unworkable”.

“Destabilisation included such tactics and campaigns as the rent boycott. When the democratic administration assumed power after 1994, there was no opportunity to deal with campaigns that had involved vigilantism and ungovernability.

“In townships, it has now be come so easy to mobilise people, because you use resources to form vigilante groups – being a warlord of some sort.

“Some of those whose job is to kill stay in dilapidated hostels – a sanctuary for unknown and unregistered people,” said Khalipa.

He said the country should develop a clear programme on how to deal with vigilantism.

“Besides policy, you need to go to the communities and understand the people’s frustration.

“Vigilantism is now hurting infrastructure – like schools in the townships. Municipal buildings are a target of thuggery – groups that want to scare people when they want to be leaders.

“Nowadays, you don’t lead on the basis of merit, but because people fear you. This thuggery largely operates in informal settlements – people who are law unto themselves.”

On the collapse of Germiston’s infrastructure, Khalipa said: “During apartheid, all municipalities had town clerks who were subjected to a code of conduct.

“You would never be employed in any municipality until you get technical training – which we did away with after the advent of democracy.

“All this led to a free-for-all culture, because we have corrupt officials at city manager and head of department levels.

“They have become complacent, with unethical behaviour dominating,” Khalipa said.

“Adjacent to Germiston, we have industrial hubs. In the past, the rail infrastructure worked effectively – making transport of people from townships of Katlehong, Tsakane, Springs and Duduza, by trains to the CBD, easy.

“Railway was a cheaper way of travelling. The rail infrastructure has now been attacked, pillaged and destroyed.”