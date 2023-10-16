Gift of the Givers extends assistance to Gaza residents

Days of relentless bombing targeting those who masterminded the attack, have left over 2 000 dead in Gaza, the majority ordinary Palestinians.

Gift of the Givers is also providing water for thousands of Gazans. Photo: Gift of the Givers

With thousands killed in the conflict in the Middle East after Israel retaliated bombarding Palestine relentlessly, NGO Gift of the Givers said its teams, under severe physical, emotional and mental stress as it assists war victims in Gaza.

The organisation’s team left the country a few days ago after being granted safe passage to the war-torn region.

Death toll

More than one million people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip in the last week, the UN said on Sunday, after sustained Israeli bombardment and warnings about a ground attack against Hamas commanders.

Seven days of relentless bombing targeting those who masterminded the attack have left more than 2 300 people dead, the majority ordinary Palestinians.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ANC NEC wear black in solidarity with Palestine, evacuations in discussion

Water

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said while its teams being afraid of the well being of their own families, have been committed to assist the general population in Gaza as best they can.

“Movement, communication and security are serious challenges. From Day One they have purchased medical supplies, medicines and wheelchairs for the injured at multiple hospitals. Patients receive new clothing and hygiene items as they arrive at hospital with no accessories through the merciless bombing.

“We are funding fuel purchases for the ambulances. Fifteen hospitals and twenty three ambulances have been struck deliberately,” Sooliman said.

Photo: Gift of the Givers

Sooliman said it is also providing water for thousands after Israel had cut off water, fuel and food supplies to Gaza for the duration of the conflict.

“Once the electricity was cut off by Israel we have been sustaining them on generators through whatever fuel is available. We have provided hot meals to thousands, delivered food parcels to communities and given families vouchers to purchase whatever they require from business houses closest to them.

Bigger efforts

Sooliman added the NGO is preparing a much bigger humanitarian intervention with diverse supplies in the event passage of goods are permitted through the Rafah border.

“A special aid flight is also being considered. We have asked our Gaza team to employ more personnel and increase networks to ensure continuity of distribution in the event they get killed, which is a very distinct possibility given the risks they have to take,” Sooliman said.

ALSO READ: One million Gazans displaced as Israel readies for ground attack

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. To join, click here.