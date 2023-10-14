WATCH: ANC NEC wear black in solidarity with Palestine, evacuations in discussion

As mass evacuations took place in Gaza, the ANC's national executive committee made a public showing of support for Palestine.

As a deadly conflict rages on in Gaza, the ANC’s top brass wore black to show their solidarity with Palestinians.

Hamas launched a large-scale attack against Israel last Saturday, with Israel retaliating. At least 1 900 Gazans, including more than 600 children, have been killed in bloody violence over the last week of fighting.

As mass evacuations took place, the ANC’s national executive committee made a public showing of support for Palestine.

ALSO READ: ‘Loss of life in Israel and Palestine conflict regrettable’ − Dirco

Speaking before the NEC meeting in Boksburg, Gauteng, Ramaphosa said the party has always pushed for a two-party solution in the region.

“As a people and organisation that has struggled against an oppressive system of apartheid, we pledge solidarity with the Palestinians, and as the ANC always pledged our solidarity with them.

“We have always insisted the only solution for the problems in the Middle East is a two-state solution based on the 1960 borders.”

Ramaphosa said government was discussing plans to evacuate South Africans caught up in the conflict.

We pledge solidarity with the people of Palestine. #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/3iMUhhfm98 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 14, 2023

Speaking to SABC News, spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the dress code went beyond symbolism.

“It is a mark of solidarity, and it is not just symbolism because once we have had the president-led door-stop opportunity with the media, he will also read out a short statement that pledges solidarity with the people of Palestine.

ALSO READ: Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning

“Our call (is for) a two-state solution, for self-determination for the people of Palestine. When we go inside the closed session, there will be further discussions about the types of action campaigns the ANC must roll out in support of the plight of our brothers and sisters in Palestine. We stand and say free Palestine.”

Two South Africans dead in conflict

Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed this week that two South Africans are among the dead in the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel.

One of the deceased might have held dual citizenship between South Africa and Israel.

A minister’s visit postponed

International relations minister Naledi Pandor’s visit to Palestine was postponed last weekend after Israel refused to provide Pandor with “passage to the Palestinian territories through Israel”.

In a letter seen by The Citizen, the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria said: “The Embassy of the State of Israel in Pretoria regrets to inform the esteemed ministry that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel will not be able to provide the honourable minister Pandor with passage to the Palestinian territory through the territory of the State of Israel.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. To join, click here.