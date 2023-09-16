‘All good things come to an end’ Guenther Steiner on Max Verstappen’

As Formula One teams prepare for the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, Guenther Steiner, team principal of the Haas F1 team said World Champion Max Verstappen cannot win forever.

Steiner was chatting to Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery ahead of this weekend’s F1 clash.

Verstappen has been dominant during the 2023 having won a record-breaking 10th straight Formula One race at the Italian Grand Prix in a show of force from Red Bull at Monza.

However, Steiner believes Verstappen’s dominance is coming to an end.

“All good things come to an end, you know that one so that it will be the same for him. He’s just doing a fantastic job. And, you know, he deserves what he’s doing. He’s got a very good car.

“But obviously for the people which watch it from home mainly, after a while it’s like why should I watch this if the winner is already not decided … but it will stop, you know, and I don’t think it’s far away, because other people are catching up,” Steiner told Nova Entertainment.

Singapore Grand Prix

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz took pole position in a Ferrari for the Singapore Grand Prix after a dramatic qualifying session where Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez failed to make it into the top-10 shootout.

Sainz’s lap of 1min 30.984sec pipped the Mercedes of George Russell by 0.072sec and the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc who was third, 0.007sec further back, according to AFP.

Red Bull had struggled for pace all weekend but nobody expected Verstappen, who has won the last 10 races in a row, to finish 11th fastest in Q2 and be eliminated along with Perez, who was 13th.

Sainz will start from pole for the second consecutive grand prix after also being fastest at the Italian GP two weeks ago.

“I just focused on not doing any mistakes on that lap. Keeping it clean in Singapore normally pays off,” Sainz said.

