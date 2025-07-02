Coast replaces capital as Ferrari Roma makes way for ‘new’ Amalfi

Although described as a "facelift" Roma, the Amalfi offers more power from the twin-turbo V8 and a revised interior featuring more physical switchgear.

Although billed as a new model, the Amalfi has already been described as a heavily updated Roma aesthetically. Image: Ferrari

After a comparatively short production run of less than six years, Ferrari has officially debuted the replacement for the Roma as the evolutionary styled and renamed Amalfi.

New?

Named after the southern coastline of the same name, the Amalfi follows the same principle as the Roma by initially offering only a coupe, though reportedly, a trademark submission has already been applied for the moniker Amalfi Spider.

ALSO READ: Ferrari’s tribute to 1950’s Rome becomes reality

This suggests a cabriolet version will soon follow, but only with the next 12 to 18 months.

Described as a completely new model instead of a heavily updated Roma, the Amalfi sports the same silhouette as its predecessor, but with a restyled front facia in which the grille becomes part of the lower air dam and the LED headlights partially covered by the new logo insert.

Rear facia has been lightly restyled to differentiate it from the Roma. Image: Ferrari

The latter making for an appearance similar to the 365 GT/B Daytona, as well as the 12Cilindri, the “restyling” also includes a new lip splitter, a darkened bar underneath the grille that combines the light clusters, and a body coloured insert on top of the splitter itself.

At the rear, curved design from the Roma remains, but with a flattened bootlid, new LED light clusters and a new bumper that has resulted in the numberplate cavity moving to just above the diffuser.

Underneath

Riding on newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels, the Amalfi’s dimensions only differ from the Roma on the length front in that it measures four millimetres shorter at 4 660 mm.

Elsewhere, the 2 670 mm long wheelbase continues, as does the 1 974 mm width and 1 301 mm height.

Dynamically, the Amalfi has been significantly updated from the Roma with the inclusion of the same electric power steering as the 296 GTB, a new ABS system adapted from the latter and the Purosangue, Ferrari’s latest Side Slip Control 6.1 system and an active rear spoiler.

New chapter inside

While no physical chassis alternations have taken place, inside, the interior has been redesigned to include more physical switchgear and a bigger infotainment display.

Retaining the same dual cockpit layout as the Roma, Ferrari has, however, redesigned the Amalfi’s centre console in that the floating central section makes way for a conventional flat design made from a milled block of anodised aluminium.

The loss of the previous “boomerang” centre console means the infotainment system moves to the base of the dashboard in a landscape 10.25-inch setup rather than the previous portrait-style 8.4-inch display.

Biggest change from the Roma is a completely revised interior. Image: Ferrari

Kept is the optional 8.8-inch display on the passenger’s side, though the 15.6-inch instrument cluster is new along with the steering wheel and an aluminium starter button.

Elsewhere, the door panels are new, as is the Verde Bellagio colour option, the comfort seats with a five-position massaging settings, and a 14-speaker 1 200-watt Burmester sound system.

Safety and driver assistance systems include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and, from the options list, Rear Cross Traffic Alert as well as a surround-view camera system.

Powered-up V8

Residing up front, the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 from the Roma also continues, but with new turbochargers and pressure sensors, a new camshaft weighing 1.3 kg less than that of the Roma, a separate exhaust gas management system and a redesigned block.

Along with a new engine control unit, exhaust silencer and single scroll manifold, the V8 now develops 471kW/760Nm, the latter an increase of 15 kW over the Roma, with torque being unchanged.

Paired to a revised eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Amalfi will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, a tenth faster than the Roma, from 0-200 km/h three-tenths faster in nine seconds, and on to the same 320 km/h top speed.

Arrival uncertain

On-sale before year-end in Europe and North America, no pricing details for the Amalfi was disclosed, though expect South African sales to possibly commence by year-end or in early 2026.

NOW READ: Ferrari ups Roma’s seduction with new drop-top Spider