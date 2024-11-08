Govt still has no plan to tackle food poisoning

Food poisoning has killed 11 children in five months, but there is no government plan yet to contain outbreaks.

There is no plan from government on how to contain food poisoning that has claimed the lives of 11 children in the past five months and left close to 500 hospitalised.

Yesterday, the Gauteng department of education said 110 pupils in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, had “began experiencing stomach cramps and vomiting after consuming samp at school”.

“All 110 pupils were hospitalised following the incident, with 98 pupils subsequently discharged after getting treatment.”

Department of basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said food poisoning from school feeding schemes has not been confirmed yet.

“Our officials are at the schools trying to find out what happened. This case is being treated as urgent but the national school nutrition programme remains very safe,” he said.

National department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale said: “We call for strict compliance with proper food handling regulations and hygiene practices by all those who prepare food for mass catering,” said Mohale.

The Citizen asked Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya if there was a plan to address the situation, but he had not responded at the time of going to press.

There are growing calls for government’s intervention. Last week, Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development Lebogang Maile visited Alexandra where 10-year-old Lesedi Maaboi died after eating snacks bought from a spaza shop.

“The president needs to declare this a state of emergency, because we have to do something drastic,” he said.

Another report has shown that since January, 20 people had died from food poisoning cases in the country, with 372 reported cases.

