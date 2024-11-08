The tuckshop is closed: Gauteng education suspends all food sales in and near schools

This decision comes after the alarming increase in incidents of foodborne illnesses affecting learners across various schools in the province.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food within and around school premises until further notice.

This decision comes after the recent and alarming increase in incidents of foodborne illnesses affecting learners across various schools in the province.

Gauteng has experienced a spate of deaths and hospital admissions linked to the consumption of food and snacks from spaza shops and vendors.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they are deeply concerned by how these incidents have led to both loss of life and illness among learners.

“In response, we are implementing immediate measures to safeguard the health and well-being of our learners. Schools and SGBs are instructed to closely monitor and regulate vendors, tuckshops, and other outlets that sell food to learners.”

Nutrition

Mabona said schools must ensure only food of nutritional value is sold within or near school premises.

“No expired or repackaged items are sold to learners. Any individual or business selling food to learners complies with Regulation 638 of 22 June 2018, which governs the safety and acceptability of food.

“Schools, SGBs and vendors and traders must familiarise themselves with the provision above,” Mabona said.

Mabona said the guidelines are emphasis for future purposes.

“For now all food sales are suspended.”

ALSO READ: Concerns about food poisoning incidents disrupting teaching and learning

Regulation

The department has reminded schools and SGBs of prior to regulate sales to learners.

All food vendors and traders must obtain a Certificate of Acceptability by contacting their local Health Department’s Environmental Health Division before selling any food to learners.

Food premises or stalls must be inspected and approved before operating.

SGBs are responsible for ensuring vendors’ compliance with these regulations, which include verification that all food items are properly barcoded and sourced from reputable suppliers.

The department has called on schools to enforce these guidelines rigorously.

“Instances of non-compliance must be reported immediately to both the District Office and the Department of Health,” Mabona said.

Protecting learners

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane advised schools and SGB’s to advise parents to prepare food at home for learners.

“To further protect the safety of learners, schools and SGBs are advised to issue a circular to parents, encouraging them to prepare meals at home instead of providing lunch money, until the relevant authorities issue updated guidelines for vendors.

“Additionally, schools are encouraged to engage community organisations, education stakeholders, and small business associations to foster collaborative efforts aimed at preventing further incidents of foodborne illness,” said Chiloane.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Food poisoning: Enough of children dying