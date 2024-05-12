Grade 12 boy collapses, dies during fellow pupil’s memorial service at Kaalfontein school

In addition to the passing of two students, chaos erupted at the school when community members stormed the premises.

The tragic loss of two pupils within just one week has further heightened the tense atmosphere at a school in Kaalfontein, Gauteng.

May began on a sombre note for David Makhubo High School when one of its pupils tragically passed away due to an illness last Thursday.

Yet another tragedy unfolded on Thursday, 9 May, coinciding with the memorial service for the Grade 10 boy.

Pupil collapses

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, a Grade 12 boy died after collapsing while in the school yard.

“Educators were promptly alerted by learners of this incident, and despite the initial assumption that the learner fainted, the situation was grave,” the Gauteng Education Department’s statement read.

The provincial department said on Sunday that emergency services were called to the school, with the pupil’s parents also being informed about the incident.

“Out of a need to maintain calm, the incident was not immediately disclosed to those at the memorial service to prevent panic. Regrettably, the learner did not survive.”

The department indicated that the news of the matriculant’s passing was shared during Friday’s assembly.

However, before the announcement could be made, some pupils, deeply affected by the unfolding events, suffered fainting spells.

“This incident has been captured in videos that have since gone viral on social media platforms.”

Police investigation

The South African Police Service (Saps) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the Grade 12 pupil’s passing.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has since expressed his “sincerest condolences” to the bereaved families.

“Currently, our priority is to provide all necessary support to the learners, staff, and families impacted by these tragedies.

“Counselling services and other forms of support are being extended to assist the school community during this incredibly difficult time,” Chiloane said

In addition to the deaths of two students, the high school became a scene of chaos when some members of the Kaalfontein community stormed the premises.

According to the provincial department, Friday’s incident reportedly included the looting of school supplies.

“In the turmoil, there were instances of learners being driven out of school grounds and unfortunate acts of looting of school resources, including food supplies from the national school nutrition programme.

“Circuit management were on site on Thursday to oversee the handling of the situation post-collapse, and on Friday, during the assembly and subsequent disruptions,” the statement concluded.

Ivory Park suicides

Meanwhile, the Ivory Park community in Midrand was grappling with the untimely deaths of four pupils from Eqinisweni Secondary School.

Three girls and a boy reportedly took their own lives between 26 April and 5 May.

It is alleged that each of them ingested poison on separate occasions.

