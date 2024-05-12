Five-year-old boy killed in hijacking and his father ‘did everything together’

The five-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a hijacking, was his father's little shadow, following him around wherever he went.

Ditebogo Junior with his father, Ditebogo Phalane. The five-year-old boy was fatally wounded during a hijacking outside their home in Soshanguve on Friday. Pictures: X/ @Gift_Makoti_

Every time he heard the sound of his father’s bakkie, five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane would run outside their Soshanguve home and jump into the vehicle.

On Friday evening, however, the boy ran outside to welcome his father home – only to be shot and killed in cold blood by armed robbers hijacking the white Toyota Hilux bakkie.

Hijacking horror: Father’s desperate dash to hospital

Family spokesperson Gift Makoti said his cousin rushed his unresponsive son to the nearest hospital where the boy was certified dead on arrival.

“He does say that the child was unresponsive when he took him to the hospital, hoping he would get help. The hospital could not save the boy and he was declared dead,” Makoti told TimesLIVE.

Manhunt launched for hijacking suspects

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, a manhunt has been launched for the unconfirmed number of armed suspects who fled the scene in Ditebogo Phalane’s vehicle.

Makoti broke the news of Ditebogo Junior’s passing in a series of posts on X on Saturday.

He posted heart-wrenching images of the happy young boy with his father and family.

Ditebogo Phalane and his family. Picture: X/ @Gift_Makoti_

Hijacking death leaves Soshanguve father inconsolable

Makoti told News24 that the boy’s 33-year-old father was inconsolable.

“Him and his son [had] a strong bond. His son was always out and about with him, keeping him company.”

I don’t know how he is going to live without his son.

Makoti said Ditebogo Junior and his brother had recently welcomed a baby sister, with the proud family hosting a “nappy braai” just last week.

‘These people knew his patterns’

The social media influencer told TimesLIVE that the couple also suffered a burglary a few months back at their home when thieves made off with the wheels of the bakkie.

“He doesn’t live in Soshanguve full time because of his work. He is in Polokwane and he comes home on Thursdays or Fridays. I am convinced these people knew his patterns – that he was coming back home,” Makoti told the publication.

Father and son ‘did everything together’

The family spokesperson shared that the boy would jump into his car when his father arrived home.

“He started a business this year, picking up potatoes from a nearby farm and selling them in townships,” he explained.

“The boy was also part and parcel of the day. They would go out to try to get customers and deliveries. Every time he heard the engine running, he would run to the car.

“He was close to his father, very close. They did everything together,” Makoti said.

Mzansi reacts to hijacking, crime in Soshanguve

The tragic news was met with widespread outcry on social media, with many lashing out at the crime levels in South Africa.

Makoti said crime is rife in Soshanguve.

In April, DJ and event host Peter “Mashata” Mabuse was shot dead on his way from a performance in Soshanguve. His vehicle was riddled with bullets.

IOL reported that the Phalane family has received many contributions from social media users to help erect a tombstone for Ditebogo Junior.