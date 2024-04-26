Grey College grieves over the loss of Grade 10 pupil

Tributes have been flooding social media following the passing of Grey College pupil, Lunathi Mayisela.

The Grade 10 pupil is believed to have passed away due to a brain infection.

Principal Braam van Wyk expressed that just as they feel the absence of every Grey College pupil when they’re not at school, they will also keenly feel the absence of Lunathi Mayisela, 15. His absence will be palpable among his peers, OFM reports.

“If there’s one defining quality that sets our school apart, it’s the solidarity among Grey friends. With Lunathi’s passing, that sense of unity will be tinged with emptiness. He will be deeply missed for the vibrant way he embraced life,” Van Wyk remarked.

“One lesson we try to impart at Grey is that you can’t alter what happened yesterday, and you lack control over tomorrow; you live for today. And Lunathi embraced each day with gusto.”

Mayisela represented the school on a soccer tour in Durban when he fell ill. Reportedly, he was hospitalized in the ICU and fell into a coma. MRI scans revealed a brain infection.

On Wednesday, his father posted on Facebook that he had lost his firstborn son, who was only 15 years old.

“What a sad day today. Today I lost my son Lunathi. My first born has left us and he was only 15 years old. I am so broken and sad Gone to Soon!!!” he wrote.

Tributes on Grey College’s Facebook page

Mutombo Kumwimba Moise: “As the family we are truly broken and we thank you Grey College and all parents for your love and support. Rest in peace my nephew. God gives and takes away.”

Chichi Okpara: “It’s never the plan Lunathi, why. We were hoping to see you back to your feet soon. Our hearts are broken/ Your friends are shattered. We are going to miss you greatly. Journey well and rest easy my boy.”

Soccerkidz BFN FC – Coach Marco: “RIP. We will always keep you in our hearts. Our deepest condolences. #soccerinheaven”

Van Wyk mentioned that he was uncertain about the funeral arrangements and was awaiting details from Mayisela’s parents.