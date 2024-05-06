Kolisi and his Boks win big at SA Sport Awards

The Bok skipper received the Sports Star of the Year and People's Choice of the Year accolades.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates with his team after winning the Rugby World Cup in France last year. Picture: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

The Springboks were the big winners on Sunday night, unsurprisingly raking in six accolades at the SA Sport Awards after winning the Rugby World Cup last year for the fourth time.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi received two awards for Sport Star of the Year and People’s Choice of the Year, which was voted by the public, while Eben Etzebeth was named Sportsman of the Year.

Other accolades received by the Boks included Team of the Year, Coach of the Year (Jacques Nienaber) and Newcomer of the Year (Manie Libbok).

Rugby also received two other gongs, for Administrator of the Year (SA Rugby Union president Mark Alexander) and National Federation of the Year.

Other winners

Meanwhile, in other categories at the annual SA Sport Awards, held at Sun City, 41-year-old sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer was named Sportswoman of the Year after becoming the first woman to win the Golden Globe Race.

Sprinter Mpumelelo Mhlongo was named Sportsman of the Year With a Disability after winning the 100m world title in the T44 division, and Simone Kruger received the Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability after winning the discus throw world title in the F37/38 category.

“South African sportsmen and sportswomen have been pivotal in steering national building and flying the country’s flag high and are worthy of all the praise they received at this year’s sports awards,” the organisers, led by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, said in a statement.

SA Sport Awards

Sport Star of the Year: Siya Kolisi (Springboks)

Sportsman of the Year: Eben Etzebeth (Springboks)

Sportswoman of the Year: Kirsten Neuschäfer (Sailing South Africa)

People’s Choice of the Year: Siya Kolisi (Springbok)

Sportsman of the Year With a Disability: Mpumelelo Mhlongo (Para Athletics)

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Simone Kruger (Para Athletics)

Team of the Year: Springboks

Newcomer of the Year: Manie Libbok (Springboks)

Coach of the Year: Jacques Nienaber (Springboks)

National Federation of the Year: South African Rugby Union

Administrator of the Year: Mark Alexander (SA Rugby Union)

Technical Official of the Year: Sean Rapaport (South African Hockey Association)

Volunteer of the Year: Rebecca Ntsanwisi (Vakhegula Vakhegula)

Sport Journalist of the Year: Khanyiso Tshwaku

Visual Journalist of the Year: Samuel Shivambu

Indigenous Games Team of the Year: Diketo Gauteng

Recreation Body of the Year: Amandla Social Enterprises (WC)

School Team of the Year: Hoer Landbouskool Oakdale (Tug of War)

Developing School Team of the Year: Hlabi Secondary School (Netball)