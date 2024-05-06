Community Chat: Are SA’s borders safe?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Are officials protecting our borders, or just fishing for bribes? Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The debate on the state of South Africa’s borders reignited recently after the Public Service Commission (PSC) praised officials from SARS and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) for refusing a bribe at the border.

The officials were reportedly offered R50 000 to allow a truck loaded with boxes of semi-manufactured tobacco to enter SA at the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe. The value of the consignment was estimated at around R6-million.

When the officials could not be swayed, they were reportedly offered R200 000.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

Is this a daily occurrence? How many officials look the other way? Are South Africa’s borders safe?

