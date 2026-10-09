Hawks freeze R7.7m in assets linked to convicted Eskom fraud syndicate

The restraint order covers four immovable properties and eight movable assets, including several vehicles.

The Hawks have secured a High Court restraint order worth nearly R7.7 million following convictions in an Eskom fraud and money laundering case, freezing properties and vehicles linked to an R8.5 million procurement fraud scheme at Duvha Power Station.

The restraint order, granted on 30 September 2026, covers four immovable properties and eight movable assets, including several vehicles.

Order

According to the Hawks, the order forms part of efforts to preserve assets linked to alleged corruption, fraud and money laundering involving procurement contracts at Eskom’s Duvha Power Station.

The order follows the conviction of former Eskom buyer Nozipho Ntuli (39), Edward George Sekatane (46), Thulani Harries Mahlalela (43), Alfred Lebogang Sekatane (62), and three companies implicated in the scheme.

On 18 August 2026, the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court found Ntuli guilty of fraud, while the other accused and their companies were convicted of money laundering-related offences under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

Investigation

The Hawks’ Secunda Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) investigated the case, working with the Priority Crime Management Centre (PCMC), Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI), and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said the investigation established that, between October 2016 and May 2019, Ntuli allegedly abused her position as an Eskom buyer by awarding tenders to companies linked to individuals with whom she had personal relationships or associations, without properly addressing potential conflicts of interest.

Companies

Nkosi said the companies identified in the case were Phoenix Motion Enterprise, Hustle Hard Development and Itireleng Masheleng.

“The contracts awarded to these companies amounted to R8 525 738, resulting in a financial loss to Eskom of the same amount,” Nkosi said.

“Phoenix Motion Enterprise, directed by Sekatane, received contracts valued at approximately R5 380 646. Evidence further indicated that Sekatane continued running the company while serving a prison sentence for an armed robbery conviction.

“Hustle Hard Development, directed by Mahlalela, received contracts valued at approximately R2 231 380, while Itireleng Masheleng received contracts worth approximately R913 712,” he said.

Convictions

Nkosi said the convictions marked a significant milestone in the investigation, which exposed the abuse of public procurement processes and the flow of benefits through companies linked to the accused.

Nkosi added that the restraint order covers four immovable properties in Emalahleni and Middelburg, with a combined value of R6.82 million, as well as movable assets comprising motor vehicles and a motorbike trailer.

“The listed assets include a property in Aerorand, Middelburg, valued at R5.25 million, and properties in Emalahleni and Clewer.

“The movable assets include a Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG, a Toyota Fortuner, a Hyundai i20, a Mazda Drifter, a Citroën C3, a Ford Bantam and a Volkswagen Caddy. The total value of the assets is R7 746 050,” he said.

Hawks committed

Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Nico Gerber said the unit remains committed to pursuing complex commercial crime cases and holding those who abuse positions of trust accountable.

Gerber said the Hawks will continue working with the NPA and other law-enforcement partners to investigate financial crimes, trace suspected proceeds of unlawful activity and preserve assets where the legal requirements are met.

“The outcome sends a clear message that investigations into alleged corruption and fraud do not end with convictions,” said Gerber. “Where the evidence supports further legal action, authorities will also pursue assets suspected to be linked to criminal activity.”