‘He multiplied’- Controversial Tembisa CEO to be laid to rest this weekend

Dr Ashely Mthunzi's family maintain that he was a good public servant despite allegations of corruption and questions of Babita Deokaran's death

Despite a cloud of controversy surrounding the former CEO of Tembisa hospital Dr. Ashely Mthunxi, his family has described him as a superstar who turned around dysfunctional hospitals.

Mthunzi died earlier this week after a short illness. He will be buried on Saturday, 27 April.

Mthunzi’s achievements

According to his family, the Gauteng Department of Health held him in high regard because of his strategies which improved service delivery in public hospitals.

“Dr. Mthunzi was more than a doctor, he became a superstar technocrat, who gained a reputation in the department, for turning around hospitals which were in distress,” the family said.

The family said Mthunzi had mentored many doctors and medical specialists. He was described as a man who was passionate about medicine and community service.

“He was a leader who lived to serve patients and the community at large. He was a beloved father and a wonderful husband. He was motivated by a deep love for his community in all that he did and that is how he will be remembered,” the family said.

A dark cloud around his name

Mthunzi’s death comes without the mystery behind the death of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran being solved. He also faced several corruption allegations related to the procuring of medical equipment and other services at Tembisa Hospital.

A News24 report alleged that Tembisa Hospital spent almost R850-million on irregular payments, including almost R480,000 to buy 200 pairs of skinny jeans, which amounts to R2,500 per pair.

The jeans were bought from Inez Chaste, which was formed just a month earlier and is one of 10 firms owned by retired football star Themba Tshabalala and his wife Evelyn.

Mthunzi denied the allegations blaming his predecessors and mistakes in administration.