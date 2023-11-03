Public cautioned against unsanctioned food safety inspections

Tshwane has called on communities to report suspicious food to its municipal health service office.

The South African Institute of Environmental Health (SAIEH) and the City of Tshwane have warned the public against unsanctioned food safety inspections.

This is amid several reports of pupils falling ill, while others have passed on after allegedly consuming snacks purchased from spaza shops.

In the latest incident last week, about 120 schoolchildren in the Eastern Cape were taken to a hospital with symptoms of food poisoning.

According to the Eastern Cape health department, the children were allegedly served various food items, including fizzy drinks, amashwam-sham and muffins.

In Gauteng, over 60 pupils fell ill in separate incidents after eating ‘snacks’ from street vendors.

In anger, parents have been going around their communities, raiding spaza shops and throwing out the food.

The incidences have also highlighted the non-availability of environmental health practitioners to monitor community shops.

Earlier this month, shop owners in the Pretoria CBD told Rekord that since they opened their shops, no officials have ever visited their premises to check their papers.

Although the SAIEH noted the concerns of the public and questions about the visibility of environmental health practitioners, it cautioned them against illegally raiding spaza shops.

“The public needs to be protected from exposure to harm and health risks, that can be achieved by

only qualified and registered environmental health practitioners that are employed as heads of

departments, managers or supervisors and provide comprehensive Municipal Health Services / Port

Health Services / Environmental Health Services all over the country to safeguard the health and

safety of the communities, including providing law enforcement,” said the SAIEH.

The SAIEH called on all role players and interested parties to partner and support in implementing the law instead of engaging in illegal activities.

“In this regard, we support the public call for qualified and registered Environmental Health Practitioners to lead in providing scientific services, advice, actions to be taken and law enforcement on all environmental health matters to ensure the authorities are protecting the public on the current surge of illegal, unsafe foodstuff circulating and being sold to the public.”

Si busy. We are making sure that every food item in the store is right for consumption. #FoodSafety #TshwaneCares pic.twitter.com/apG8iEhv6k — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 3, 2023

The City of Tshwane earlier this week said there had been increased efforts to conduct food safety inspections by different role players.

The city said its health department also had a plan of action and would intensify operations, including conducting proactive inspections and monitoring prioritised high-risk premises.

City of Tshwane MMC for Health, Cllr Rina Marx, satisfied with today’s #FoodSafety operation in Olivenhoutbosch amid growing concern over food safety. pic.twitter.com/WGWWdhuydG — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 3, 2023

“I would like to reiterate that compliance with health regulations when it comes to food safety is critically important and is for the protection of the public. EHPs, as public officials, should be allowed to undertake their inspections without interference,” said Tshwane Health MMC Rina Marx.

“Members of the community are encouraged to report any suspicious food to the MHS office at the Sammy Marks Building in Pretoria for immediate actions.”