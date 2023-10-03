News

By Faizel Patel

3 Oct 2023

06:26 pm

Two grade 1 pupils die after allegedly eating poisonous biscuits in Soweto

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths of the pupils.

Two Soweto chidlren die after allegedly eating poisonous biscuits

For illustation. Photo: iStock

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed deep sadness at the passing of two grade 1 pupils from Kgauhelo Primary School and Karabo Primary School in Naledi in Soweto

The boys, aged five and six, passed away on Sunday after allegedly consuming poisonous biscuits and juice purchased from a foreign-owned spaza shop.

The deaths of the children have left the Soweto community angry and devastated, and they are now calling for the shop to be shut down.

Bad biscuits

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said two other grade 1 girl pupils from Ikemeleng Primary School are in critical condition.

“They are receiving medical care at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after allegedly eating these snacks from the same spaza shop as well.

“These learners all reportedly ate biscuits and drank juice that they purchased from a specific spaza shop in their vicinity. It is alleged that their health began deteriorating after eating these goods, which resulted in two of them being hospitalised and two others passing away,” Mabona said.

Mabona added that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths of the learners.

“We request the community’s support and understanding during this challenging period, also pleading for parents to be extra vigilant of what their children consume and safeguard of their wellbeing.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Police probing death of student at Queens High School

Watch what your children eat

Chiloane said parents need to be vigilant about what children are consuming.

“This incident serves as a grave reminder to parents and guardians to exercise utmost caution when it comes to the safety and wellbeing of our learners. It is imperative that we remain vigilant and ensure that our children are not exposed to harmful substances.

“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter thoroughly. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the affected families, and wish the two hospitalised learners a speedy recovery,” said Chiloane.

ALSO READ: Muffin mania: ‘Space cake’ suspects charged with attempted murder of pupils

food poisoning Gauteng Gauteng education department Soweto

