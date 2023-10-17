WATCH: Police crack down on Illicit goods in spaza shops, 18 foreign nationals nabbed

Police have vowed to intensify such operations in communities.

The Gauteng Counterfeit and Contraband Goods task team on Tuesday raided spaza shops in the West Rand, in Swannieville, Kagiso policing precinct and seized illicit goods.

The team embarked on Operation Shanela, focusing on counterfeit products, contraband and expired food, amid calls for spaza shops to be closed following two children’s deaths from allegedly consuming biscuits and juice purchased from a spaza shop earlier this month.

Police said they would intensify these operations in the province to prevent such incidents.

The team targeted 24 local supermarkets and spaza shops for counterfeit products, contraband and expired food items.

On Tuesday, police confiscated counterfeit goods such as shoe polish, toothbrushes, Rizzla, cigarettes and expired food such as bread, rice, mealie meal, infant formula, tomato sauce, Koo baked beans, beef and chicken.

Pre-Rica SIM cards were also seized.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of 18 undocumented persons for various crimes, including one for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Spaza shop snacks

Earlier this month, the community of Naledi in Soweto took to the streets to demand the closure of foreign-owned spaza shops following the deaths of two grade 1 boys from Kgauhelo Primary School and Karabo Primary School after allegedly consuming biscuits and juice purchased from a spaza shop.

Two other grade 1 girls from Ikemeleng Primary School received medical care at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after allegedly eating these snacks from the same spaza shop.

“This incident serves as a grave reminder to parents and guardians to exercise utmost caution when it comes to the safety and wellbeing of our learners. It is imperative that we remain vigilant and ensure that our children are not exposed to harmful substances,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane at the time.

“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter thoroughly. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the affected families and wish the two hospitalised learners a speedy recovery.”

Police called on parents to be extra vigilant of what their children consume and safeguard their wellbeing.