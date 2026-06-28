Health Ombud to reveal reasons for the string of public health worker deaths in KZN

The deaths have sparked national outrage and raised serious concerns about working conditions in the province's public health sector.

The Office of the Health Ombud is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding a series of deaths among healthcare workers at public hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal.

These deaths have sparked national outrage and raised serious concerns about working conditions in the province’s public health sector.

Professor Taole Mokoena, the Health Ombud, will present the findings of a joint investigation on Tuesday, triggered by complaints from Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the former chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health.

The investigation was prompted by widespread public concern and extensive media reports of the mysterious deaths of several public healthcare workers, including young doctors.

Among the most high-profile cases was that of Dr Alulutho Mazwi, a 25-year-old medical intern at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.

It is alleged that Mazwi had been instructed to continue working despite being ill and recently diagnosed with diabetes.

The incident led to the precautionary suspension of a supervisor while investigations were conducted.

The province was further rocked by the deaths of Dr Siyabonga Zulu of Ngwelezane Hospital, radiographer Mvelo Cele of Port Shepstone Hospital and Dr Tumelo Kgaladi of Addington Hospital, all within a short period.

Condemnation

The deaths sparked widespread condemnation from healthcare unions and professional bodies, which cited chronic staff shortages, excessive workloads, burnout and alleged hostile working environments at some public health facilities.

The Public Servants Association and other labour organisations picketed outside hospitals, demanding urgent interventions to protect healthcare workers and improve working conditions.

In response, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health launched internal investigations, while Minister Motsoaledi requested a broader, independent inquiry by the Health Ombud into the circumstances surrounding the fatalities.

Tuesday’s briefing is expected to provide the most comprehensive account yet of the factors that may have contributed to the deaths and whether hospital management practices, workplace culture or systemic shortcomings played a role.

The Health Ombud is also expected to outline recommendations aimed at strengthening staff welfare, improving accountability and preventing similar tragedies in the future.

The Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) was established in 2013 under the National Health Amendment Act to promote and protect the health and safety of the users of health services.

Its mandate is to monitor and enforce compliance with prescribed health norms and standards, inspect public and private health establishments to ensure patient health and safety, and to investigate patient complaints regarding non-compliance.