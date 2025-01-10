Heavy rains force closure of intersection in Centurion

A decision has since been taken to close the intersection to road users until further notice.

There is no damage to the bridge. Picture: Tshwane Metro Police Department

Motoritsts in the City of Tshwane will have to use alternate routes following the closure of End Street, Rabie Street and John Voster Drive intersection in Centurion.

The City of Tshwane on Thursday announced that the recent heavy rains have resulted in the closure of the intersection due to damage caused to the road surface leading to the Low Water End Street Bridge in Centurion, south of Pretoria.

Inspections

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said a visual inspection conducted by the city’s engineers has revealed that there is no damage to the bridge.

“However, a section of the road intersection leading to the bridge has been washed away. The road layer works need to be reconstructed before the road surface can be patched.

“If all goes according to plan, it will take approximately 3 weeks to complete, though the start date for repairs cannot be stated as the road layers are still highly saturated,” Mashigo said.

Road closure

Mashigo said a decision has since been taken to close the intersection to road users until further notice.

“This is to allow further assessments to be carried out and additional safeguarding measures to be put in place. The city pleads with motorists not to remove the barriers.

“The unauthorised use of the road is bound to cause further damages to the road surface and may at worst damage their vehicles, leading to possible injuries to the occupants. It is not in anybody’s best interest to make use of a road that is compromised,” Mashigo said.

Warning

Mashigo warned that a road closure must always be respected to avoid any further damage.

“The city sincerely apologises for the unexpected closure of the mentioned roadway. We would like to thank road users for their anticipated compliance and patience during the shutting period,” Mashigo said.

Sun City vehicle damages

Last week, adverse weather conditions and severe storms caused extensive damage to vehicles as holidaymakers scurried for cover at the Sun City resort in the North West province.

Sun City resort management confirmed that efforts were underway to clear the damaged areas and assess the full extent of the destruction.

The incident came amid the South African Weather Services (SAWS) Yellow level 4 warning of disruptive rains leading to flooding and damage to property and infrastructure expected to persist across provinces including North West, Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal until Wednesday.

