WATCH: Severe storms hit Sun City, several cars damaged

Adverse weather conditions and severe storms have caused extensive damage to vehicles as holidaymakers scurried for cover at the Sun City resort in the North West province.

Several videos have been circulated on social media showing uprooted trees which fell on multiple vehicles.

WATCH: The damage caused to cars at the Sun City holiday resort

Destruction

Holidaymakers can be seen standing around their cars as they assess the damages inflicted by the severe thunderstorms.

The incidents come amid the South African Weather Services (SAWS) Yellow level 4 warning of disruptive rains leading to flooding and damage to property and infrastructure expected to persist across provinces including North West, Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal until Wednesday.

Weather warning

This has since been upgraded to an orange level 8 in KZN with residents being urged to be cautious.

The Free State, North West, extreme south-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga and parts of Limpopo are also expected to experience disruptive rain, with a yellow level 2 warning issued.

Sun City

Sun City resort management confirmed that efforts were underway to clear the damaged areas and assess the full extent of the destruction.

The resort assured the public that no deaths or injuries have been reported and promised to provide further updates as the investigation continues, according to the SABC.

KZN warning

Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) in KZN has urged motorists to practice safe driving as they return home from their holidays.

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said busy traffic conditions have been experienced since last week, with traffic volumes likely to increase even further.

Dhoogra said inclement weather as forecast by the South African Weather Services (SAWS) will affect driving ability on the route.

“This time of year, many parts of the N3 Toll Route are prone to severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and hail. Stay alert and informed of traffic and weather conditions along your planned route.

“Allow extra travel time to patiently and carefully negotiate difficult travel conditions. Adhere to warnings, reduce speed, keep your vehicle’s headlights switched on, maintain safe following distances, drive defensively, and take preventative measures to avoid becoming a road statistic,” Dhoogra said.

