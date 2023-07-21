Help for matric pupils: EduCate pledges support for Class of 2023

By Reitumetse Makwea

As the class of 2023 gears up for their final lap, EduCate, a public-private partnership, has pledged its support for matric pupils in order to turn the tide and improve yearend results, especially for maths and science.

Launching its #BackingTheClassOf2023, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Buti Manamela said EduCate would change the lives of those in need and also improve the quality of education across the country.

“We’ve seen the results of about 15% improvement in the past year. Which means this is going to make a great impact even this year,” he said.

“Secondly, I think it’s good that the department of basic education is working together with EduCate and various actors in the corporate sector to bring in that additional support. Government alone will not succeed.

“And I think we really appreciate these types of interventions because we’ve seen the results and we’ll have to see more people having access to these opportunities.”

Sandy Naidoo, head of department for maths and science at Marlboro Garden Secondary School, said all pupils now had the ability to improve and pass.

“I’m proud to say that ever since our school has joined the matric maths and science revision programme, we’ve seen a marked improvement in our physical science marks, as well as mathematics,” she said.

“Over the years, we’ve seen improvements anywhere between 5-15% on the grade averages per paper, as well as the pass rates. We’ve even been awarded as a school for being outstanding in these subjects in terms of performance.

“So it has definitely benefitted the quality of education in our classrooms and [with] the expanded opportunities, it’s now become more accessible for every single [pupil] and now everybody has not only the right but the ability to pass and improve.”

Primestars managing director Martin Sweet said in order to tackle South Africa’s most pressing issues – youth unemployment, economic growth, and the energy crisis – it was critical to create a young population of problem-solvers who are equipped with the right skills for a rapidly changing world.

“As part of our efforts to address this challenge, we developed an innovative matric maths and science revision programme titled EduCate, which utilises cinemas as educational theatres of learning nationally,” he said.

Sweet said in so doing, their objective was to “revolutionise the way we teach”, making Stem (science, engineering, technology and maths) subjects “more accessible, engaging, and relevant” to pupils.

“When we started the programme 13 years ago, we did not foresee the success that we have achieved to date.

“The education system must encourage the rapid development of Fourth Industrial Revolution-linked skills, otherwise we may face a new and worse era of economic exclusion. And a solid maths and science grounding is vital when it comes to opening doors for further education and technical vocational training, future career development and entrepreneurial success.”

Sweet said, however, disparities in availability of resources in schools meant although some pupils excel, others were left behind – especially in rural areas and townships.

“Traditional teaching methods have often fallen short in engaging and inspiring [pupils] to pursue these subjects.”

He noted that through cinema screenings, which cover the entire matric curriculum, were aimed at preparing the youth from under-resourced areas for their final matric math and science examinations.

“Starting this Sunday, [pupils] will be transported from schools to cinemas nationally where the theatres of learning concept will engage, entertain and educate them by making tutors accessible to those who attend,” he added.

“In addition, they will receive workbooks that contain valuable revision exercises and notes, as well as refreshments to complete the cinema experience.”