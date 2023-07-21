‘I didn’t realise how past traumas would show up’ – Oprah Winfrey on opening school in SA

By Reitumetse Makwea

Hundreds of teachers, caregivers, psychologists and other professionals gathered with media mogul Oprah Winfrey at the Gallagher Convention Centre on Friday to talk about developing informed responses to trauma within learning environments.

Hosted by the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (Owlag), the conference is titled “What Happened to You: Understanding the Impact of Trauma on Learning, Teaching, and Psychological Functioning”.

The conference, which is meant to be a “game-changer” within the teaching and learning environment in helping various professionals, understand how to better deal with trauma among pupils and colleagues.

Addressing the attendees Winfrey said, the conference holds the “possibility to be a transformative moment in education”.

“We are honoured to gather leaders from across the nation who have the unique ability to make a profound impact on how we understand and handle trauma,” she added.

“Today, you’ve taken the first step toward creating a more empathic environment for yourself and your communities.”

“Over the years, l’ve witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of trauma and the profound shift that can happen when you change the question from “What’s wrong with you?” to “What happened to you?”.

She also noted that when she decided to start a school for girls here in South Africa, it was because she wanted to provide a space for young leaders to grow and flourish and become the best versions of themselves.

“To shape leaders of the world who are whole, not just leaders who are building from broken pieces,” she added.

“What I didn’t realise at the time, was how their past traumas would show up despite our best efforts to create a sate and engaging environment.

“After meeting with esteemed child physiatrist Dr. Bruce Perry and hearing about his neuro-sequential model of treatment, we began to implement a more wholistic approach to education, really addressing the whole self and looking at what has happened and how to move beyond your wounds.”

She said what they soon realised was a need for “an immense adjustment in the mental wellness of our learners for the better”.

“What we soon realised is that it was necessary to start at the core of how our girls understood themselves. That’s why this approach is so critical.”

“My dream for all young people is that they are empowered to rise to the greatest, grandest possibility that their life has to offer. That they fulfil the meaning of their own creation, and get to live out the highest expression of themselves,” she added.

“My hope is that this day opens you to the possibilities for positive impact when we implement neuro-informed curriculum in schools, hospitals and businesses across the country.”

