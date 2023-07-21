Where real education takes place

By Dirk Lotriet

Knowing some people is nothing short of a blessing and we don’t appreciate them enough.

In January, we enrolled our then six-year-old daughter, Little Egg, in one of the very best primary schools in Gauteng. She is privileged enough to be taught subjects such as isiZulu and computer programming in Grade 1.

But her real education only starts when school is out. Simply because she’s exposed to people such as the impressive Wanda Tait, the woman who looks after little Egg in the afternoons.

Aunty Wanda, as Egg calls her, picks my daughter up from school in the afternoons. She gives her lunch. And then she waves her wand and does her magic. She doesn’t simply help Egg with her homework, she lays a solid foundation for my little one’s future academic career. She teaches academic discipline and dedication.

When Egg’s report card came at the end of the last term, she excelled. Of course, I told everyone my own genes deserve the credit but, deep down, I knew Aunty Wanda played the biggest role. I’ll never openly admit that Snapdragon, my wife and Egg’s mother, is central to her academic achievements.

But between you and I, dear reader, I know Egg got her mom’s brain – I still have mine. There are also other clues that point to their shared genes.

“Today, at Aunty Wanda’s, my boyfriend Alex said I have big feet,” Egg remarked recently. “Well, you get them from your mom,” I replied.

I have never made a secret of the fact that Snapdragon has enormous trotters.

“At least I didn’t get her terrible attitude,” Egg remarked calmly. “Watch your tongue, young lady,” Snapdragon said.

Which is another thing that Aunty Wanda handles admirably.

“Alex was in trouble with Aunty Wanda for swearing,” Egg told me when I took the two of them to a local mini-golf establishment the other day.

“Yes,” said Alex. “I said fg f*k. But I won’t do it at Aunty Wanda’s place ever again.”

Aunty Wanda, today I salute you and your loyal side-kicks Aunty Tersia and Uncle Gideon. Snapdragon and I have never worried for a single moment about our child when she’s with you.

Thanks for your dedication to the upbringing of our daughter. We’re blessed to have you in our lives.

