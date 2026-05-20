Here are the Sassa social grant dates for June

Here's when you can collect your grant, and how much you will get.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay out the next social grants in the first week of June.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Grant beneficiaries are advised that payments will be made on the following dates:

• Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 2 June 2026

• Disability Grant – Wednesday, 3 June 2026

• Children’s Grants – Thursday, 4 June 2026

Sassa grant amounts:

• Old Age Grant (60-74 years) and Disability Grant – R2 315

• Old Age Grant (75 years and older) – R2 335

• War Veterans Grant – R2 315

• Care Dependency Grant – R2 315

• Child Support Grant – R560

• Foster Care Grant – R1 250

• Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant – R370

ConCourt hears urgent Postbank bid over Sassa grant payments

The Constitutional Court recently heard an urgent application by Postbank against Sassa over the future of social grant payments to millions of beneficiaries.

The case follows a ruling by the Gauteng High Court in September last year, which struck Postbank’s urgent application from the roll after finding that the bank had waited too long before approaching the courts.

Questions over future of Sassa beneficiaries

During proceedings, the ConCourt raised concerns about what would happen to the roughly three million beneficiaries who currently receive grants through Postbank should the agreement be terminated.

Sassa’s legal representative, Advocate Oupa Modisa, acknowledged uncertainty around the issue.

“But now we know that there are about three million beneficiaries who receive their grants through Postbank. And we don’t know what is to happen to those,” Modisa told the court.

Judges also questioned how beneficiaries would continue to receive payments without deductions if the current system were to fall away.

“It’s not good enough to just say they will receive their grants without deduction. How are they going to receive it?” the court asked.

The court heard that such beneficiaries would continue receiving their grants through Postbank under Regulation 23, although questions remained about the long-term payment mechanism if the MSA is terminated.

Judges repeatedly pressed Sassa on what alternative payment system would replace the current arrangement.

In response, Modisa told the court that beneficiaries would still be able to collect their grants through retail partners already linked to the system, including Pick’n Pay and other retail collection partners currently working with Postbank.

“They will continue getting the money there,” Modisa said.

However, the court questioned how those payments would be processed if the agreement between Sassa and Postbank is ultimately terminated.