Gauteng health offering free measles-rubella vaccines for children

The Gauteng Department of Health has begun a campaign to protect children against measles and rubella.

Running from 4 August to 12 September, the department will provide free vaccinations to children aged between six months and 15 years old.

The vaccines will be made available at healthcare facilities, schools, childcare facilities and community sites that are frequented by children.

Vaccine Hub states that measles targets the respiratory system, while rubella — also known as German measles — attacks the lymph nodes, eyes and skin.

Measles can cause death in children, while rubella can cause birth defects of the children of infected pregnant woman.

Both are identified through the red rash visible on the skin of the infected.

The department claims the vaccines provided will give the immunised lifetime cover against the measles and rubella infections.

“The campaign comes as Gauteng continues to respond to a persistent measles outbreak that has affected all districts since 2022,” stated health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Provincial health officials and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) had recorded roughly 370 cases of the two conditions in 2025 as of the beginning of the campaign.

The MEC stressed the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing either condition, and requested parents to sign the required permission slips.

The department confirmed that ll public clinics and health facilities will be providing measles-rubella vaccinations during the campaign period.

“The health teams will be in various vaccination sites throughout the campaign period, which will include schools and creches where most of the targeted children will be found,” the department told The Citizen.

“The health teams will also be in other sites where children can also be found such as taxi ranks, churches and malls.

Officials did not provide a detailed schedule but said that interested parents could follow the department on social media to track the campaign.

The department is looking for volunteers to assist with data capturing and administrative functions, while retired nurses are asked to assist in their communities.

“Additionally, universities, nursing colleges and private hospital groups are urged to support the campaign by allocating students and practising nurses to assist health teams,” stated the department.

Those wishing to assist, or those requesting extra information on the programme, can contact these regional offices:

Measles deaths down

The World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that an estimated 107 500 people died from measles in 2023 — with most of them being children under the age of five years

“Vaccination decreased an estimated measles death from 800 062 in 2000 to the current figures,” stated the WHO.

The NICD has previously supported measles and rubella vaccination, warning of the potential complications.

“Vaccinating children with the measles vaccine protects them from severe illness caused by measles virus infection, including severe pneumonia, encephalitis, blindness, deafness and death,” the entity stated.

